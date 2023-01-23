2024 Republicans seek a path between Trump and DeSantis





Potential Republican presidential candidates face a dilemma: how to break into a field that has so far been dominated by former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump is the only candidate at present to have officially launched a campaign, although DeSantis is closing in on a final decision. And the first polls show that the two Floridians easily top the list of contenders for 2024.

The dynamic poses a challenge to the long list of other Republicans weighing a White House bid, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, all of whom need a political track that will set them apart from frontrunners while resonating with the GOP base.

“I think they’re all looking for something,” said Keith Naughton, a veteran Republican strategist. “None of them really have anything. None of these candidates seem to have a real clear opening right now.

It is still extremely early in the process. The Iowa caucuses, the nation’s first nominating contest, are still more than a year away, and most potential candidates are still hiring consultants and discussing their prospects before making decisions. official.

But the political posturing has already begun. In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Haley acknowledged that she was close to making a decision on a White House bid, casting herself as the face of “generational change” in the country’s politics. At 51, Haley is nearly 26 years younger than Trump.

“It’s bigger than a person. And when we look to America’s future, I think it’s time for a new generational shift. I don’t think you need to be 80 to be a leader in DC,” Haley told Fox News. “I think we need a younger generation to step in, step in and really start fixing things.”

Haley isn’t the only one fishing for a run at the White House. Pompeo, who served as both secretary of state and CIA director under Trump, is set to embark on a tour to promote a new book, a move widely seen as laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 bid. Pompeo has been open about his ambitions, previously saying he would make a decision on a run White House by this spring.

And there is no shortage of potential candidates. Pence has been traveling the country for months, most recently visiting churches in what many Republicans see as an effort to woo evangelical voters amid signs that Trump’s ties with the main conservative constituency may be weakening.

Pence also made it clear that a 2024 run isn’t out of the question, telling The Hill in an interview last week that he would be making a decision in the coming months on what his role in politics should be.

“We will make a decision, I’m sure, in the coming months on what role we might play, whether as a national candidate or as a spokesperson for our conservative values,” he said. he declares.

In a sign of DeSantis’ growing status in the party, a spokeswoman for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (right), another potential presidential candidate, opened up to the governor earlier this month, criticizing him for failing to tighten abortion restrictions in Florida. DeSantis signed a 15-week ban on the procedure last year, although he signaled he would like to go further.

“It’s almost as if the pro-lifers don’t have a candidate. I think you have people — I’m thinking of Pence and Noem — who want to be their candidate,” a Republican strategist said.

Then there are critics of Trump, like former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who has been heading for a 2024 campaign for months. He argued that the GOP’s disappointing performance in last year’s midterm elections should prompt the party to reevaluate its ties to Trump, and cast himself as a Reagan-style alternative to the explosive former president. .

But as things stand, any Republican who gets into the race will have a lot of catching up to do if they hope to beat Trump or DeSantis. A Morning Consult poll released this week showed Trump as the overwhelming frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, gaining 48% support to DeSantis’ 31%.

No other potential candidates included in this poll — Pence, Haley and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), among others — have managed to garner double-digit support.

Similarly, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll published exclusively on The Hill on Friday found Trump leading DeSantis 48% to 28% in a hypothetical eight-vote primary. Pence finished a distant third with just 7% support.

A swing-state GOP strategist and operative has warned that the rules of the game could change over the next year, noting that few Republicans would have singled out Trump as the primary frontrunner when he launched his first presidential bid. White House in 2015.

Still, the strategist said, there has been little interest in anyone other than Trump and DeSantis among influential GOP bases.

“If you had told me in January 2015 that Donald Trump would win the Republican nomination, I would have thought you were crazy,” the strategist said. “But you don’t hear Pompeo from the base. You don’t really hear Nikki Haley from the base. Trump and DeSantis are the big names that keep coming back.

However, things are far from settled. Trump still faces a long list of legal issues and investigations, as well as questions about his political instincts after the defeat of several of his endorsed candidates in last year’s midterm elections. DeSantis, on the other hand, remains a relatively unknown quantity on the national scene, making his political stature at least somewhat tenuous.

Mike Hartley, an Ohio-based Republican strategist, said it was still too early to get a good read on the 2024 primary field and which candidates would be able to break through the noise. Ultimately, he said, Republican voters only care about one thing: who can beat President Biden.

“We’re so early,” Hartley said. “There will be a lot of ebb and flow.”

“We will go through the process. They will come into the state and talk to voters,” he added. “But in the minds of Republican voters, the first question will be whether they can beat Joe Biden in November 2024.”

