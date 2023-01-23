Some people consider BBC above SC in India: Kiren Rijiju in critical PM Modi documentary





Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Law and Justice. | Photo credit: Kumar SS

On January 22, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked “malicious campaigns” inside and outside India in relation to the from the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that some people “consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India”. Mr Rijiju alleged that they were “lowering” the country’s dignity and image to some degree to “please their moral masters”. Taking to Twitter, the Union minister said the country’s minorities are making positive progress. Also Read: BBC Documentary on Prime Minister Modi Is Propaganda and Reflects Colonial Mindset, Says India “Minorities, or for that matter every community in India are progressing positively. India’s image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. The Voice of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians,” he tweeted. – , — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 22, 2023 “Some Indians have not yet overcome colonial intoxication. They consider BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the dignity and image of the country to the fullest extent possible to please their moral masters,” the Minister added. He said there was no hope from these people whose “sole purpose is to weaken India”. “Anyway, there’s no better hope of these room by room gang members whose sole purpose is to weaken the power of India,” Rijiju tweeted. Earlier, the former head of the Research and Analysis (RAW) wing, Sanjeev Tripathi, criticized the BBC for his documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it “prejudiced, biased and full of factual errors”. Also Read: Twitter Deleted BBC Documentary Post Criticizing PM Modi: Derek OBrien Talk to YEARSMr. Tripathi questioned the from the BBC intention behind the PM Modi documentary, which he says seems “motivated”. He said the documentary featured the Gujarat riots of 2002 and the Godhra train burning incident which preceded it, adding that the Supreme Court had recently given Prime Minister Modi a clear note in the affair. “This documentary BBCwhich purports to examine the so-called tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India, and in this context, re-talks about the so-called controversial policies of Prime Minister Modi, is not only biased, but also biased and full of factual errors”, he said. In a forceful response to the BBC documentary, more than 300 prominent Indians including retired judges, bureaucrats and veterans of the armed forces have signed a statement criticizing Britain’s national broadcaster for showing “relentless prejudice” towards India and its leader.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/some-people-consider-bbc-above-sc-in-india-kiren-rijiju-on-documentary-critical-of-pm-modi/article66419932.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos