Will America’s outreach to China’s next-generation leaders pay off? Asia time

On the eve of the official inauguration of China’s next generation of leaders for President Xi Jinping’s third term, which is expected to begin in early March, the Joe Biden administration has intensified its efforts to mobilize the new leaders.

The latest was US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens who met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on January 18 in Switzerland to discuss the possible onset of a global recession that could see the United States fault on its debt this spring.

China holds nearly $1 trillion of US debt in Treasury holdings, a very close figure second in Japan. An advance team of US Treasury officials will travel to Beijing in early February to plan Secretary Yellens’ visit to familiarize themselves with the new Chinese leadership.

Bidens’ presidential tenure so far has seen the pandemic and the war in Ukraine add new irritants to relations that were first curtailed by the Trump administration’s trade and tech wars, which began soon after his taking office in 2016.

The visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis to Taiwan in August last year marked a new bilateral nadir. China responded by launching its largest-ever military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and suspending most official interactions with the United States, fueling fears that the world has entered a new Cold War.

icebreaker summit

President Joe Biden has held four online meetings with President Xi Jinping, but none have made a breakthrough. Meanwhile, the pandemic and protracted war in Ukraine have further deepened the gulf as a strengthening Russia-China axis creates new fault lines between the United States and China.

Biden and Xi managed to turn the tide somewhat when they first met face-to-face at the G20 summit in Bali last November. On occasion, the two leaders OK keep lines of communication open and resume their official interactions as soon as possible.

In this sense, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to travel to Beijing and meet his newly appointed counterpart Qin Gang on February 5-6.

Qin was until recently China’s ambassador to Washington. Significantly, Blinken is pushing ahead with the meeting despite a massive rise in Covid cases in China that has opened a new rift in relations due to Washington’s restrictive response, which has added logistical challenges to the visit.

There’s even speculation that Blinken could get a meeting with President Xi, though that’s still unconfirmed. Last month, the Blinkens State Department set up a dedicated China Coordination Office, dubbed the China Houseto manage relations with Beijing.

It’s all arguably part of the Biden administrations’ attempt to stabilize relations with China and familiarize US officials with the new generation of Chinese leaders promoted at the 20th Party Congress last October.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022.

They will officially take up their respective positions after China’s 14th National People’s Congress approves their positions in a session scheduled to start on March 5.

Reports suggest Yellen may follow Blinken as the next US official to visit Beijing. Wednesday (January 18), them US Treasury Department announced that Yellen is also looking forward to visiting China and hosting his counterparts in the United States in the near future.

Like Blinken, Yellen also has a lot of bilateral knots to untie. The Biden administration has tightened trade and investment regulations on China while imposing punitive restrictions on technology transfers, including on advanced semiconductors and chip-making equipment, on behalf of national security.

Successive U.S. administrations have accused China of intellectual property theft, including through forced technology transfers from U.S. investors based in China.

chinese checkers

U.S. overtures to meet China’s next-generation leaders make good diplomatic sense. What is fascinating is that most of these interactions are increasingly being initiated by Washington rather than Beijing. This dynamic arguably gives Chinese leaders at least a tactical advantage in setting the tone and tenor of their interactions.

Recent years have also seen China increasingly wary of preconditions, red lines or pre-set agendas for such meetings, which it prefers to keep more open. As such, China has been less willing to accept US diplomatic invitations.

More recently, Washington this month offered to hold deconfliction talks following an aerial encounter involving US and Chinese planes over the South China Sea via a phone call between the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of Defense Wei Fenghe. decreases by Beijing perhaps at the very last minute.

This should have been standard communication under both sides Military Maritime Advisory Agreement from 1998.

The Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry is conducting operations in the South China Sea in 2020. Photo: AFP / Samuel Hardgrove / US Navy

Likewise, it’s still unclear if Austin will be discussing these issues with anytime soon. Li Shang Fu, who is expected to take over as China’s next defense minister, soon. Li, promoted at the 20th Party Congress as a new member of China’s Central Military Commission, was the former head of its equipment development department.

What may complicate matters is that Li was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 for China’s purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia.

The coming weeks will be crucial to see whether this new wave of US diplomatic relations will improve or further deteriorate their bilateral equations. While Washington appears to see hope for better relations under a new generation of Chinese leaders, it is not yet clear whether Beijing sees the situation the same way.

