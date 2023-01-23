So sad! Trump’s SC rally gets little support from state lawmakers – Rolling Stone





Despite numerous ‘pleading phone calls’, ex-president’s team hits wall in state

Former President Donald Trump is planning a party in South Carolina on Saturday, but he’s struggling to convince state lawmakers to attend. So far only Senator Lindsey Graham and SC Governor Henry McMaster are expected to show support at his next rally.

The Washington Post reports that Trump’s team has made “pleading phone calls” to other potential supporters across the state, but many are responding with less enthusiasm. That’s because South Carolina lawmakers aren’t yet ready to commit to a candidate, especially when two of the state’s Republicans are eyeing potential presidential elections themselves. Former SC Governor Nikki Haley and current SC Senator Tim Scott are believed to be eyeing a 2024 campaign. Haley, state officials told the newspaper, is expected to make an announcement within weeks. coming.

Former South Carolina state GOP chairman Katon Dawon, a Haley supporter, told the Post that it’s worth noting that “Nikki Haley is probably our first South Carolina since we voted for George Washington who really had a chance to be President of the United States. The Trump campaign “will come up against this story,” he added.

Trump may also struggle to garner support from evangelicals. In an interview last week, he said he saw a “sign of disloyalty” from the religious group. No one “has ever done more for the ‘right to life’ than Donald Trump,” he lamented. But some evangelical voters in South Carolina were put off by his comments, Dave Wilson, president of the Palmetto Family Council, told The Post. Wilson said “there is more than a little softening” among Trump’s evangelical support in the state. Other evangelicals, he added, may be waiting for more candidates to enter the race before deciding who they will support. Tendency

Another major obstacle to Trump’s support in South Carolina is the growing enthusiasm for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis positioning himself for a possible run for the White House. “Right now, my constituency is as excited about Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump is, if not more so,” an SC lawmaker told The Post.

Trump is aware of the threat DeSantis poses. A person close to Trump told Rolling Stone that the former president planned to “cut ‘DeSantis’ in the nuts.” Whether that will be enough to avoid a DeSantis challenge remains to be seen.

