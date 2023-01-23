Boris Johnson visits Ukraine – LBC

Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv at the invitation of Zelensky, the former prime minister has said.



Photo:

Getty







Boris Johnson has met Ukrainian President Zelensky amid claims he recommended the BBC chairman for the job after being guaranteed an £800,000 loan.

Mr Johnson said his visit, which was first reported in January, was a “privilege” and at the invitation of Mr Zelensky.

Former PM Johnson faces new questions about his personal finances, with Labor calling for an ‘urgent inquiry’ into claims in The Sunday Times that he appointed Richard Sharp as BBC chairman weeks after Mr Sharp helped secure a personal loan.

Rishi Sunak has insisted he backs his predecessor’s visit after claiming it could undermine the prime minister’s authority.

Johnson was NATO’s staunchest supporter of Ukraine, making the UK the only Western Kyiv ally to send tanks since the Russian invasion began last February.

Read more: Labor calls for inquiry into claim Johnson recommended friend for BBC’s top job shortly after helping ex-PM secure loan

Read more: Boris Johnson plans to set up an organization to support Ukraine as he considers a new international career

Johnson met Zelensky at the presidential palace in Kyiv.



Photo: Ukrainian Presidency



Footage showed Mr Johnson meeting the Ukrainian president, shaking his hand warmly and telling him it was an absolute honor to be here again.

Honor to us, replied M. Zelensky.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: It is a privilege to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelensky.

The suffering of the Ukrainian people has gone on for too long.

The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win and win as quickly as possible. Now is the time to redouble our efforts and give Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job.

The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson added that he fully supported the British government’s policy on Ukraine, including the recent decision to send in Challenger 2 tanks.

His visit shows solidarity with the Ukrainian people, they said.

Mr Sunaks’ press officer said he always supported all his colleagues showing that the UK supported Ukraine and would continue to support them.

The former prime minister presented himself as a key Kyiv ally during his time at No 10, lending his support and calling on Western allies to follow suit in the early days of the Russian invasion last February.

As his scandal-ridden post as Prime Minister unfolded, Mr Johnson was accused of using trips to Ukraine or phone calls with Mr Zelensky as a distraction for crises at home.

The trip comes as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip faces charges he recommended Richard Sharp for the BBC chairmanship weeks after Mr Sharp helped him secure a loan that could reach 800,000 while still in Downing Street.

Johnson stands with Zelensky during an official visit when he was prime minister last year.



Image: Getty



As a former Prime Minister, Mr Johnson’s security protection for overseas travel is funded by British taxpayers.

Asked who is preparing for his trip, his spokesperson said they could not go into details for security reasons.

Commons defense select committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said Mr Johnson should not interfere with official messaging or lines of communication between London and Kyiv.

Mr Sunak has followed in the footsteps of Mr Johnson and Liz Truss in being a strong supporter of Kyiv.

The prime minister visited Ukraine in November, pledging continued British support for the country in the fight against Moscow’s forces.

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson spoke at a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he was touted as a legendary figure in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak, meanwhile, avoided the annual gathering at the exclusive Swiss ski resort.