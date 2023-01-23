Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails CJI speech for Supreme Court judgments in regional languages ​​and shares his video: The Tribune India





Tribune press service Aditi Tandon New Delhi, January 22

Shares a video where the CJI is heard advocating for the translation of judgments into Indian languages

Said the government has initiated the process of drafting a legal education curriculum in 22 official Indian languages “At a recent reception, CJI DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work on making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for this. will help a lot of people, especially the young people,” the prime minister said, adding that India has multiple languages ​​which adds to its cultural vibrancy. “The central government is undertaking many efforts to encourage Indian languages, including providing the opportunity to study subjects such as engineering and medicine in its matru bhasha,” the prime minister said. Bats for ‘matru bhasha’ The Center undertakes efforts to encourage Indian languages, including providing the opportunity to study subjects such as engineering and medicine in its matru bhasha. —Narendra Modi, PM In the video shared by the Prime Minister, the CJI can be heard stressing the need to democratize the administration of justice through the translation of SC judgments. “The next step in our mission is to provide translations copies of Supreme Court judgments in all Indian languages,” says the CJI. Speaking on behalf of a rural litigant, who has no knowledge of English, CJI Chadrachud says, “What good is it (SC judgments in English) to a rural litigant who does not understand the tenor or the language or the subtleties of English? So unless we reach out to our citizens in a language they can understand, in a way they can understand, the work we do doesn’t reach 99% of our population. The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when the government is stepping up efforts to make the legal education curriculum available in the planned 22 languages. The High Level Government Committee (Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti) for the Promotion of Indian Languages, which works under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, is confident that it can make available 75 textbooks for teaching law in 12 major Indian languages , including Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, in the 2023-24 academic session, and later produce the entire legal education curriculum in 22 official Indian languages. In the current scenario, the Bar Council of India prescribes English as the language of legal instruction. The BCI, however, allows bilingual education (English and a regional language) and also allows students to take exams in 12 languages. #Justice DY Chandrachud #narendra modi #supreme court

