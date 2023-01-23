Donald Trump spoils Supporter Diamond’s eulogy with a bizarre remark about his sister





Former President Donald Trump awkwardly claimed he did not know Silk, one half of the popular conservative duo Diamond & Silk, during a speech at the memorial service for his late sister Diamonds on Saturday.

Lynette Diamond Hardaway, who popularly supported Trump with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51 in what the former president described as a completely unexpected event.

Trump made an appearance at the North Carolina service where, in addition to musings on Diamond, he denounced inflation and gas prices as he listed a series of policy grievances.

The former president, who has visited the duo at the White House and has looped them at gatherings in the past, called Diamond one of the world’s brightest stars before making a bizarre remark about his sister.

I’m serious, I thought I knew them both. I did not do it. I knew Diamond but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just discovered Silk. You are fantastic, said Trump.

Trump then spoke to the crowd at the memorial service before using his stage time to dive into planning for the event.

The chapel would not have accommodated the kind of people, the number of people that we have, Trump said.

And we were doing it right and that’s the way it should be and I noticed a big line of very, very nice vehicles outside. This has to be handled properly, right? So were going to handle it properly. Step out in style. She knew it. Step out in style.

Trump also spoke about the length of the service over three hours, which he said was just over 15 minutes.

You can watch more clips from the service below.

