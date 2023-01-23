Politics
Xi Jinping changes head of Central Theater Command 3 times in 18 months
China’s Central Theater Command (CTC) has appointed its third commander in a year and a half. Chinese observers said the move was another effort by Xi Jinpings to secure military cronies. But a few anomalies also point to Xi’s insecurities about the Chinese military.
On January 18, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), conferred the rank of general on Huang Ming, the new commander of the CTC in Beijing. 60-year-old army general Wu Yanan has resigned as commander of the CTC.
Previously, Wu replaced his predecessor Commander Yi Xiaoguang in January 2022.
Yi took over in August 2021 and transferred to the Eastern Theater when Wu took over.
Wu’s current location is unknown. However, he made a appearance on state media CCTV on January 13 to report on the expanded meeting of the CMC Discipline Review Commission.
Xi will win military support
The CTC defends seven provinces, including Beijing, where the command office is located. Its main task is to protect capital and support operations in other theaters.
Commentator Li Linyi told the Chinese-language edition of The Epoch Times on Jan. 19 that Xi had promoted the three CTC commanders to generals. Frequent changes in CTC commanders and promotions suggest that Xi has been trying to win hearts in the military by expanding his team of generals.
Since Xi became CMC chairman in 2012, he has promoted a number of generals to train his military buddies. For example, he promoted seven senior military personnel to the rank of general in January 2022.
However, Li doubts the effectiveness of Xi’s efforts. Wu and Huang came from Xu Caihou’s lair, the 16th Army Group in the Northeast, Li said of the appointees’ backgrounds.
Xu, a former vice president of the CMC and the second most powerful man in the Chinese military, was seen as disloyal to Xi Jinping. Xu died of cancer in 2015, but was sacked and placed under investigation for corruption in March 2014.
Public data shows that Huang previously served as chief of staff of the 16th Army Group and was promoted to major general in July 2014.
Wu was deputy commander of the 16th Army Group in July 2013 and promoted to major general in July 2014.
Li said Xi needed security for a practical position as commander of a theater. However, there aren’t many people he can really trust.
He must rely on official messages to convince them, Li said.
Anomalies in the army
It’s Jan 3, 2018Xi Jinping issued military training instructions at a grand mobilization ceremony at a training base and asked the military to improve its ability to win and strengthen its combat readiness.
Since then, Xi has signed a mobilization order, known as Order No. 1, to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) every year on the first working day after Jan. 1.
However, there has been no word on Ordinance No. 1 of 2023 and two weeks have passed since January 1 this year.
Commentator Shen Zhou said in an article on January 14 that the absence of Order No. 1 of 2023 could be that the PLA’s recent military coercion in the South China Sea exposed Beijing’s weakness.
He also suspects that the anti-lockdown “white paper revolution,” which forced Xi to abandon the zero-COVID policy, sparked further deliberations by Xi. If there is a war, what concerns Xi most might be internal rebellion, which would quickly bring down the regime, Zhen said.
The protests against the white paper came after a deadly apartment fire in the northwest Chinese city of Urumqi that killed 10 people, including children, in November 2022. Many have blamed the CCP’s strict containment measures for the tragedy.
Therefore, some demonstrators held up blank sheets of paper as a symbol of mourning, to protest against censorship and to express their resistance to the communist regime.
Possible domestic rebellion
The outbreak of COVID-19 in China, further aided by the regime’s sudden lifting of travel restrictions and other COVID-related restrictions, has resulted in a devastating death toll among the Chinese population, including executives and leaders. senior military.
In a recent interview, the offspring of a senior official told The Epoch Times that there have been many complaints about Xi’s leadership against COVID-19 among retired military leaders, as many officers at the retirees living in CCP military apartment complexes have died during this wave of COVID infections.
Tian Ming (pseudonym) said something big like a senior civil service coup could happen before March, when the CCP’s two week-long sessions, its main annual political meetings, will be convened.
Perhaps Xi was indeed worried.
At the end of 2022Xi called on members of the Politburo to maintain a high degree of unity with the Party Central Committee, so that the committee can continue to exercise strong, centralized and unified leadership in the next meeting.
He asked the members of the Political Bureau to promptly report to the Central Committee on major decisions and issues, as well as important issues in their work.
In his 2023 New Year’s speech, Xi also adopted a comforting tone.
It’s natural for different people to have different concerns or have different views on the same issue, he said, though it’s not clear who exactly he was referring to.
Haizhong Ning contributed to this report.
