On Roe’s 50th birthday, GOP doubles down on anti-abortion extremism





On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade, MAGA Republicans are stepping up their efforts to roll back reproductive rights and are working to go even further with extreme anti-abortion legislation across the country, from Congress to the states. the 2024 GOP primary. Despite how unpopular and dangerous their agenda is, Republicans are fighting against themselves to strip Americans of their freedoms and they aren’t slowing down.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump insisted he had the strongest anti-abortion record when he named the three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Donald Trump: No one has ever done more for the right to life than Donald Trump. I put in three Supreme Court justices who all voted, and they got something they’ve been fighting for for 64 years.

Donald Trump: There must be some form of punishment [for women who have abortions].

Despite the dangerous ban already in place in Florida, Ron DeSantis has pledged to sign legislation to further restrict breeding access.

Florida Politics: Governor DeSantis ready to sign abortion heartbeat bill

The Daily Signal: Florida’s next legislative session of 2023 begins in March, and we look forward to working with the Florida Legislature to advance the protection of innocent life, press secretary Bryan Griffin shared with The Daily Signal Tuesday afternoon.

Tallahassee Democrat: In Florida, strategy sessions involving DeSantis representatives, including his chief of staff, James Uthmeier, and abortion advocates have already taken place, according to some attendees who declined to comment publicly on internal discussions.

DeSantis, during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, said in the Republican primary that he would support a law banning abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks old.

Even so, DeSantis faced a scathing attack from spokeswoman Kristi Noems for not being even more extreme on abortion than he already is.

Ian Fury, spokesman for Governor Noem: Governor Noem was the only US governor on national television to defend the Dobbs decision. Where was Governor DeSantis? Hiding behind a 15 week ban.

Not to be outdone, the Mike Pences political group is calling on Congress to pass an extreme abortion ban that would threaten doctors with jail time and legislation that could open the door to a ban on abortion. plan B and some forms of birth control.

Advancing the American Freedom Agenda: We call on the 118th Congress to reintroduce these important measures and send them to the President’s office for enactment.

TIME: Fetal personality laws could also impact access to contraception, given that some members of the anti-abortion movement argue that IUDs and plan B emergency contraception can prevent the implantation of a fertilized egg and violate personality, says abortion law historian Mary Ziegler.

WESA: The Kellys Heartbeat Protection Act would essentially ban abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, a time when a pregnancy may not even have been detected. The bill makes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

Former Trump administration official Nikki Haley is also calling on Congress to pass the Republican slate of anti-abortion laws.

Washington Examiner: Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) made an impassioned appeal to Congress on Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to vote to protect infants born alive during abortion procedures.

HuffPost: But like other anti-choice laws, the bill is full of misinformation and creates more barriers to care. Reproductive rights advocates and doctors who criticize the bill argue that it is nearly impossible for infants to be born alive in abortions later in pregnancy.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin worked to help introduce an extreme abortion ban bill last week that threatens doctors with up to 10 years in prison for providing care.

WRIC: Under legislation filed by Byron and Newman, doctors who perform or attempt to perform abortions after this threshold would be subject to a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 10 years and a possible fine of $100,000.

Washington Post: Any bill that comes to my desk, I will sign it with gladness and joy in order to protect life, [Youngkin] said.

It’s not just 2024 Republicans in the House of Republicans have also made it clear that they are committed to robbing Americans of their freedoms by making anti-abortion legislation one of their top priorities. Majority Leader Steve Scalise even spoke at an anti-extreme choice protest in Washington, DC.

Washington Post: [New Jersey Congressman Chris] Smith, who is co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus and said he attended the first March for Life in 1974, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) are both expected to speak at the Friday March for Life rally. Scalises’ office did not respond to a request for comment.

Washington Post: Meanwhile, Rep. Chris Smith (RN.J.) says he plans to reintroduce his bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks, though he hasn’t heard from leaders Republicans if they would put it to a vote.

Politico: Toppling Roe was just the first phase of this battle, House Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), the highest-ranking elected official to speak at the March, said to cheers. Now the next phase begins.

