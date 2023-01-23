Imran rejects “the PTI enemy” at the head of Punjab – Pakistan





LAHORE: The PTI and its key ally PML-Q have vehemently rejected the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appoint opposition candidate PML-Ns Mohsin Naqvi as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab.

The two allies declared unanimously that they would knock on the doors of the court and take to the streets against the decision of the electoral police.

PML-N is used to selecting its own referees but it’s amazing how ECP chose a sworn enemy of PTI as CM Punjab custodian, a position meant for a non-partisan person, PTI President Imran Khan tweeted.

Posting a photo of Mr. Naqvis’ plea bargain to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asking that he be allowed to pay 3.5 million rupees as a plea bargain, Mr. Khan said in his tweet that Mr. Naqvi had concluded a voluntary return agreement with the anti-corruption. watch dog.

The former PM party, an ally of the PML-Q to move the court, takes to the streets to protest against the decision of the ECP

The Supreme Court had declared in a case suo motu no. 17/2016 that a person responsible for voluntary return cannot hold any public office at federal or provincial level or in any state organization, PTI chief said, adding that PCE has helped reduce Pakistan to a banana republic making a joke of our democracy.

Mr Khan has announced that he will hold a press conference on Monday (today) to expose the whole farce.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also rejected Mr Naqvis’ appointment as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab and announced that the PTI would launch a mass protest movement.

Calling on party workers to action, Mr Chaudhry said there was no choice left but to fight the current system in the streets. The ECP has never disappointed, he tweeted sarcastically.

In a separate video message, the PTI leader said his party would take legal action against Mr Naqvis’ nomination. Describing the Electoral Commission as an affiliate of the PML-N and the PPP, Mr Chaudhry claimed that Mr Naqvi had been tasked with delaying the elections in Punjab and sabotaging the PTI.

He said the public had lost hope in the country’s institutions and would take to the streets under the leadership of Imran Khan and reject the decisions made behind closed doors.

Asad Umar, the secretary general of the PTI, said appointing Mr Naqvi as acting chief minister was a mockery of the Constitution. He said the PTI would challenge the decision and organize protests against it.

Senior PML-Q leader and former federal cabinet minister Moonis Elahi told Dawn that his party would go to court, wondering how someone so openly inclined towards the opposition could be chosen for the role. He said his party would join the PTI and organize protests at all levels.

Mr. Elahi says he was apprehended at this meeting several days ago. Quoting his January 15 tweet, he said that this imported government now had one of its key members in place. He tweeted that Mr. Naqvi had come up with a two-point agenda to extend the facilities current mandate for another year and do whatever he can to harm the PTI and the families of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.

In his January 15 tweet, Mr Elahi posted a picture of Mohsin Naqvi outside Nawaz Sharifs residence in London behind Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said: This is the man who said he was the child of [Asif Ali] Zardari, partner of Shehbaz Sharif and relative of Chaudhrys and will make decisions regarding Pakistan.

Outgoing Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi tweeted: How can justice be expected from someone who negotiated a 3.5 million rupees plea in the Haris Steel case.

Since Mr Naqvi claimed he was a relative of Chaudhrys, Principal Elahi has wondered how his close relative could become acting chief minister.

He said the ECP’s decision went against all principles and the code of conduct. The former chief minister said he and his party would go to the Supreme Court against the ECP’s decision to appoint a controversial interim chief minister.

PTI Central Leader Shireen Mazari tweeted a photo showing Mohsin Naqvi with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa taken on a recent Emirates flight to Dubai. She further alleged that Mr. Naqvi was famous for many things, including playing a key role in the regime change operation and running an unlicensed news channel.

In her follow-up tweet, Ms Mazari revised her observation that Mr Naqvi was talking to General Bajwa, saying: There appears to be a question mark over the man in the photo with Bajwa, this is not maybe not Mohsin Naqvi. She posted a picture of Mr Naqvis London with this second tweet and said he was definitely the man dutifully walking behind the Crime Minister.

PTI central head in Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rashid, said the ECP could not have made a worse choice than to select Mr Naqvi. The PTI presented names of neutral and credible bureaucrats, but the PML-N gave controversial candidates and the ECP acted on signals imported from governments, she said. Dr Rashid said the central Punjab branch of the party would hold a peaceful protest outside the ECP offices on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Another PTI leader, Shafqat Mahmood, called Naqvis’s appointment as provincial director-general a mockery, saying he was the single man considered most unsuited for the job. He added: This appointment amounts to virtually handing over power to the PML-N and PPP to conduct elections in Punjab. So much for free and fair elections.

Posted in Dawn, January 23, 2023

