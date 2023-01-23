Selfie trailer: Akshay Kumar REACTS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning against ‘unnecessary comments’ on movies

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha were seen making a stylish appearance in the city today. They released the long-awaited trailer for their upcoming movie, Selfiee at an event. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is an official remake of the 2019 blockbuster Malayalam Driving License starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The event was also honored by Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others.

The Selfiee trailer talks about Akshay trying out for the role of a superstar in the movie. Emraan, meanwhile, plays an RTO officer who is a big fan of Akshay. But things go awry and it ends up becoming a fight between a superstar and a super fan. At the trailer launch event, Akshay spoke about misconceptions about superstars. Speaking about himself, he said he was still the same boy from Delhi leading a normal life.

Akshay shared, “It’s been 32 years in the industry, and I’m still the same Delhi boy. Eat daal chawal roti, raatko jaldi so jata hun subah jaldi uth jata hun. Even today, I’m sleeping on a mattress on the floor. Stars are above no one, and I don’t even think like that.”

Akshay Kumar talks about making two-hero movies

After Selfiee, Akshay will be seen doing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran has also joined the bandwagon. Sharing his views on making two-hero movies, the Airlift actor said, “That’s the way to go. We should be making 2 or 3-hero movies. Emraan has done that, now I do it with Prithviraj and Tiger. So the more the merrier. People want to see stars come together. I’m from when I used to watch Manmohan Desai movies, Karan’s dad did so many movies of that genre. So I think two hero movies should come back.

“I have always loved Akshay Kumar”

Emraan collaborated with Akshay for the first time. Although they worked for several years in the industry, the duo never worked together in the past. Emraan recalled how Akshay called him when his son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer. The actor said Akshay supported him during his difficult times. Emraan revealed: “I always loved Akshay. He was there for me when there was this issue around my son. He was the first to call and support me. I didn’t know him very well. well then. Ache waqt mein sab saath aate hai, but bure waqt mein jo saath aaye woh farishte hote hai and that is Akshay.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals Why He Couldn’t Do Karan Johar’s Bombay Talkies

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the producers of Selfiee. He collaborates for the first time with the production house of Karan Johar. The megastar revealed that KJo gifted him Bombay Talkies in 2013. But he couldn’t take over the project because he was busy. Sukumaran said, “In 2013, Karan was doing Bombay Talkies and he asked me if I wanted to do it, but I was busy so I couldn’t. But when I got to Mumbai, I met him, he is one of the greatest producers.” But at the time, he told me that the cinema of the North and the South will collaborate, and we will slowly merge into one big industry. I’m not saying we’re there yet, but we’re on that path. And the day is not far off when we are going to be a great Indian film industry.”

Akshay Kumar reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP workers not to make “unnecessary comments” about the films. His statement came amid recent protests and boycott trend against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. During the trailer launch event, Akshay reacted to PM Modi’s message. He said: “See, positivity is always welcome and if our Prime Minister says something like that, I think he is India’s biggest influencer. And if he says something, that should change. . I think he said it and things will be fine.”