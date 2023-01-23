Imran Niazi is part of a grand design to victimize Nawaz, PML-N:PM





Says PTI leaders denounce degraded politics, polarized society, undermined institutes Accuses ex-PM of ruining ties with friendly countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Imran Niazi was part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif and victimize the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the name of accountability.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said: “Since 2013 he has been an agent of anarchy and chaos in the country. His poisonous rants have degraded politics, polarized society and undermined state institutions.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023

The prime minister blamed the Pakistani chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for the country’s political debasement. The prime minister wrote on his Twitter account that Imran Khan’s policies had divided society into factions and weakened state institutions.

He further added that the former prime minister victimized Nawaz Sharif in 2013 in the name of accountability. Khan was part of the campaign to remove Nawaz Sharif from the political scene. he alleged.

In his tweet, he further wrote that the President of PTI was responsible for the turmoil and chaos since 2013. Moreover, he also blamed Khans’ strategy which poisoned the political culture in Pakistan.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticized former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan for ruining ties with friendly countries.

He said the former prime minister did not initiate any project for the people of Pakistan. The prime minister said that instead of showing his gratitude to China for bringing $30 billion in investment to Pakistan, the PTI chief brought corruption charges against Chinese officials, thus angering them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Imran Khan the worst and most unsuccessful prime minister the country has ever had. The head of the PTI was unkind to those who helped him with all their might to take the reins of power, he added.

Imran promotes the culture of hatred in politics

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Sunday that Imran Khan had fostered a culture of hatred and fascism in domestic politics, which could cause irreparable damage. in Pakistan.

Speaking to a private media channel, he said Imran Khan tried to turn every political and national issue into a spectacle. Criticizing Imran Khan’s policy, Qamar Zaman said that whether the PTI was in government or in opposition, Imran Khan always showed the same attitude towards his political rivals.

Responding to a question regarding the next acting Chief Minister of Punjab, he said the name endorsed by the ECP should be accepted by all as it is the constitutional prerequisite.

Imran Khan wants only one of his first names to be approved, which reflects his anti-democratic approach, he added.

Hurt 1.5b Religious emotions of Muslims are unacceptable

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the despicable act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden the other day.

On his Twitter account, the Prime Minister said that no words were enough to adequately condemn the heinous act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden.

No words are enough to adequately condemn the heinous act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. The garment of freedom of speech cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. This is unacceptable.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023

The garment of freedom of speech cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. This is unacceptable, he added.

PM greets President Xi and Chinese people for Lunar New Year

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

It is my pleasure to extend our most sincere congratulations to HE President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the start of the Chinese New Year today. May the Year of the Rabbit be filled with love, peace and prosperity for our Chinese friends.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 22, 2023

On his Twitter account, the prime minister sent congratulations to Chinese leaders and the Chinese people at the start of the new year on January 22.

May the Year of the Rabbit be filled with love, peace and prosperity for our Chinese friends, he further expressed his good wishes.

Chinese New Year 2023, heralded as the Year of the Rabbit, falls on Sunday, January 22, and celebrations will culminate with a Lantern Festival on February 5.

MP challenges PM

Abid Raza, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), visited Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at his residence on Sunday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta ullah Tarar was also present on the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing said in a press release.

pic.twitter.com/XIYol3aNdC

— Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) January 22, 2023

