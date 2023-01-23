Boris Johnson makes a surprise trip to Ukraine | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine, saying it was a privilege to be there to show solidarity with the war-torn nation. The former prime minister, facing new questions about his personal finances, was photographed in the town of Borodianka in the Kyiv region. He said he visited Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Rishi Sunak backs her visit, Downing Street said, after saying she could undermine the prime minister's authority. In a statement, Mr Johnson said: It is a privilege to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskiy. The suffering of the Ukrainian people has gone on for too long. The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win and win as quickly as possible. Now is the time to redouble our efforts and give Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job. The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world. A spokesman for Johnson added that he fully supports the British government's policy on Ukraine, including the recent decision to send in Challenger 2 tanks. His visit demonstrates his solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the spokesman said. Sunaks' press officer said the Prime Minister always supported all his colleagues showing that the UK supported Ukraine and would continue to support them. Johnson presented himself as a key Kyiv ally during his time at No 10, lending his support and calling on Western allies to follow suit in the early days of Russia's invasion last February. As his scandal-ridden tenure as prime minister unfolded, Johnson was accused of using trips to Ukraine or phone calls with Zelenskiy as a distraction for crises at home. The trip comes as Johnson faces new accusations he recommended Richard Sharp for BBC chairman weeks after Sharp helped him secure a loan while still in Downing Street. The Guardian reported that Johnson planned to visit Ukraine earlier in January. Senior Tories have raised concerns about the plans, with Commons Defense Select Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood telling the newspaper that Johnson should not interfere with official messaging or communication lines between London and Kyiv. Sunak followed in the footsteps of Johnson and Liz Truss in being a strong supporter of Kyiv. The Prime Minister visited Ukraine in November, pledging continued British support for the war-torn country in the fight against Moscow's forces. Earlier this week, Johnson spoke at a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he was touted as a legendary figure in Ukraine. Sunak, meanwhile, avoided the annual gathering at the exclusive Swiss ski resort.

