Alhamdulillah, President Joko Widodo is very supportive

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Eric Thohir stated that it is currently carrying out an audit pension funds in public enterprises. This is done because 65 percent of state-owned pension funds He has unhealthy financial reports.

“Now we are calling for an audit inquiry for the public pension funds, the book of which I saw yesterday, which is 35% healthy and 65% sick. We have to anticipate this because the figures can be quite significant,” Erick said in a press release on Sunday (1/22/2023).

Previously, Erick had met with 41 administrators of pension fund institutions in public companies to remind them that they should inherit goodness and not leave problems behind, as happened with Asabri and Jiwasraya.

“As professionals, with the confidence of Merah Putih, we must take care legacy that. Directors (must) inherit goodness, instead of leaving problems behind, as happened with Asabri and Jiwasraya,” Erick said.

Erick stressed that his party would not tolerate actions detrimental to the finances of the BUMN. The former Inter Milan president also pledged to improve the condition of public companies to make them more transparent and professional.

“On the issue of BUMN cleanup, I don’t think I will hesitate to press for court cases at BUMN. The Jiwasraya case of 2006 was never completed, be firm. Thank God I reported this to Mr. President Joko Widodo and he was very supportive,” Erick said.

Erick said he always coordinates intensively with the Attorney General’s office and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in investigating cases of alleged corruption in state-owned companies. Erick believes that the disclosure of Jiwasraya is only the beginning as there are also many pension funds at BUMN which are struggling.

Erick also said that the cases that occurred from Garuda Indonesia to Waskita Beton had a negative impact on the company’s finances. This problem has been going on for a long time, but by solving the problem, it is hoped that it can reduce the losses for the state and society.

“Yesterday I warned, after Jiwasraya, Asabri. As for Waskita Beton, in terms of data at that time, we have already seen that there seemed to be fraud, which means that at that time there the public issued a rights issue or debt or something, I forget the specifics, but it turns out the usage was not correct.” he continued .

The cleaning action also included those carried out by reducing the BUMN from 108 BUMN to 41 BUMN. This downsizing has been proven to deliver better results with increased SOE performance.

When he had just been Minister of BUMN, Erick said that 70% of BUMN suffered losses. Erick predicts that 32 of the 41 BUMNs are currently healthy. Erick said there are two main keys to improving performance, namely the leadership aspect in BUMN and also applying a system that works consistently.

“This cleansing program is certainly not over in a short time as it has been going on since ancient times. However, the selection of leaders is based on good leadership and this built system will reduce corruption,” he said. underline.

