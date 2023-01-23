Xi Jinping records a message for Celac and accentuates the regional dispute with the United States





China’s President Xi Jinping will send a recorded message as a way to participate in the Celac Summit to be held in Buenos Aires next Tuesday. The management was done by the Chancellor and within the government they consider it a “strong gesture” from one of the main powers in the world towards the organization but above all towards Argentina. “It’s a very important gesture that shows that China attaches great importance to Celac. They will send a message in the middle of the Chinese New Year with the whole administration at a standstill,” a diplomatic source told LPO. The definition of the successor is complicated and Alberto could continue as president of Celac Alberto Fernández said in an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) where he sent strong signals of rapprochement and stressed that Celac “can deepen its ties with China”. This is a very important gesture which shows that China attaches great importance to Celac. They will send a message in the middle of Chinese New Year with the whole administration arrested In this report, the president criticized the United States and claimed that “ever since Trump he has encouraged the ghost of China, but he has never participated in this idea. I would be ungrateful if I said that China does not did not act in this regard with Argentina. “I have the best impression of President Xi Jinping. That China, which dominates world trade, pays so much attention to Argentina, I particularly appreciate and give this interest to the figure of Xi Jinping”, he continued. China confirms its support for Argentina’s entry into the BRICS This rapprochement occurs against a backdrop of tensions with the United States. Washington is forging relations with governments in the region to prevent the Asian giant from continuing to increase its influence through initiatives with the New Silk Road, which Argentina joined last year. China is also decisive for the future entry of the BRICS, which is estimated for the middle of this year. Despite Alberto’s statements, the government is cautious and clarifies that there is no automatic alignment strategy, but that pragmatism prevails. At this point, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they point out that in addition to the representation of the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and the message of the Chinese leader, the government points out that they could be Chris Dodd, the envoy Biden Special for the Americas and Charles Michel, President of the European Council. “They are all represented in the same space. This is our idea of ​​cooperation, frank and without conditions or exclusions”, they note.

