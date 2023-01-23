Team Trump struggles to shore up support ahead of SC event





Comment this story

Comment

Donald Trump’s advisers have showered Republican officials in South Carolina with pleading phone calls in recent weeks in an effort to secure endorsements and participants for the former presidents’ first campaign of the 2024 cycle next week.

But the calls rushed headlong into a complicated new reality: Many state lawmakers and political operatives, and even some of his former supporters, aren’t ready to pick a presidential candidate.

After raising the debt ceiling for decades, Republicans in recent years have taken the opportunity to pass spending cuts while threatening to default on government. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post)

They find themselves torn between their support for Trump, their desire for a competitive nomination fight in the state, and their allegiance to two South Carolina natives, former Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott, who have moved to challenge Trump for the nomination. According to people close to them, the two are seriously considering an offer, and Haley is expected to announce it in the coming weeks, South Carolina agents said.

The result predicts a Trump launch event at the start of the state primary with an expected endorsement from Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.) and a reaffirmation of support from Gov. Henry McMaster (R) who is positioning the former president as a serious competitor but stops short of demonstrating the dominance it once enjoyed.

Nikki Haley is probably our first South Carolina since we voted for George Washington who really had a chance to be president of the United States, says former South Carolina GOP chairman Katon Dawson, a supporter from the former governor, explaining the challenge. And I think the Trump people are going to come up against this story.

Conservative Christian leaders begin to break with Trump while keeping tabs on Desantis

Dave Wilson, president of the Palmetto Family Council, an influential evangelical group, said there was more than a slight softening in support for Trump in South Carolina, saying many had been put off by some of his recent comments, including questioning the loyalty of evangelicals. voters. Wilson said many evangelicals in the state want to wait and see who is in the race.

Many people recognize the importance of the Trump presidency who step back and say: Is there another standard bearer for the party and the issues we believe in? Someone who can carry us not just four more years, but eight more years and build momentum, he said.

State Party Chairman Drew McKissick will not attend the Jan. 28 Trump event, due to the RNC meeting next week in California, and Rep. Ralph Norman (RS.C.), a close ally of Trump and Haley, has a previous engagement on Jan. 28 that he may not be able to break to attend the rally, according to their advisers. State Party executive director Hope Walker recently turned down a job offer from the Trump campaign because she decided to stay in her role for the cycle.

Several other state lawmakers also told Trump’s team they wouldn’t be able to do so, according to people familiar with the conversations, who, like others for this story, spoke undercover. anonymity to describe private conversations. Graham has been trying to rally support for Trump, three people familiar with the calls said, telling people they should get on board because he is likely to be the nominee.

The Trump campaign is trying to shore up support. But I don’t think it’s going to be as quick as they think, says a state lawmaker, who has so far resisted calls from the Trump team and heard mutterings of support for the Florida governor. Ron DeSantis (R). Right now, my constituency is as excited about Ron DeSantis as Donald Trump, if not more.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for the Trump campaign, said the former president would make a strong show of support at the event. President Trump is heading to South Carolina to unveil his leadership team, which will show the significant support he enjoys across the state, from rank-and-file leaders to elected officials, he said.

The event that will take place at the State House has also encountered logistical hurdles, people familiar with the planning said.

Trump’s likely rivals for the nomination are also doing their part to prevent Trump’s early dominance. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ran Facebook ads in the state this year, promising to help principled conservatives in South Carolina restore the American Dream! Former Vice President Mike Pence visited South Carolina last month, capping a year that has seen him work closely with church leaders in the state.

Perhaps the most aggressive was Haley, who worked for Trump as US Ambassador to the United Nations. She brought together more than 30 state lawmakers, including newly elected leaders she didn’t know during her time as governor, at a Columbia breakfast earlier this month. She answered questions about her time at the UN and her views on China, according to people familiar with the remarks. Days later, she told Fox News she was seriously considering a presidential campaign ad, bragging that she had never lost a race.

She already has a built-in donor network and knows a lot of activists, and she’s very appreciative of all those people, but she’s not taking South Carolina for granted, a Republican from the state said. Shes putting in the work there in case she decides to run.

Trump’s isolation deepens as Georgia loss adds to rocky start to 2024 bid

Haleys issues advocacy group Stand for America recently hired Suzanne Youngblood Lane, a digital strategist for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), according to an email Lane sent to her colleagues. Lexington, SC, consultant Walter Whetsell is expected to join her campaign if she launches. But in a sign of how competitive the fight for talent is, Tim Chapman, executive director of Stand for America, told The Associated Press on Friday that he was leaving to join the Pences team.

There’s so much sunbed shuffling right now between campaigns, the state lawmaker said.

Pence and Pompeo traveled to the state frequently, local officials and politicians said. We saw Mike Pence, we saw Mike Pompeo several times I understand why Ron DeSantis did not leave Florida. He is yet to be governor. But it’s time to get in your cars, get on your planes and come to South Carolina, Wilson said.

Graham and Rep. Russell Fry (RS.C.), who owes his election last year largely to Trump’s endorsement, joined at least two junior members of the Trump team to raise awareness in the state, consistently calling out Republican lawmakers over the past two weeks. A person familiar with the efforts said Graham twisted the arms of members of Congress who last endorsed Trump. An Iowa political operative, Alex Latcham, also called to get people to the Trumps event, according to a person who received a call.

Trump’s last big event in the state, a spring rally in Florence, drew thousands of supporters, and the invitation to the pre-rally reception featured 36 co-chairs, a show of force that included the likes of McKissick , Scott and Norman, who are not expected to be with Trump again at his event. Trump chose a much smaller venue this time, inside the State House in Columbia, which is expected to seat about 500 people.

Trump has been deliberately hiring since he announced his 2024 candidacy in November, according to a core of senior advisers including longtime adviser Susie Wiles, veteran strategist Chris LaCivita and former political director Brian Jack. from the White House who most recently worked for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The team hasn’t rushed to hire new people, in part because the former president is unable to use the funds he raised in the midterm elections to benefit his presidential campaign.

The Trumps team has also been unable to raise funds for its presidential campaign on Facebook, a major source of campaign contributions in its past runs, due to a ban the social network gave it. imposed for his role in the violence at the US Capitol on January 6. , 2021. A lawyer for Trump sent a letter last week to Facebook asking for his reinstatement. Facebook officials have promised a decision on Trump’s reinstatement in the coming weeks.

Trump also considered adding a second event in New Hampshire on the same day as Saturday’s event, according to a person familiar with the planning, aimed at planting his flag in that state, where Gov. Chris Sununu (R), a critic of Trump, explored his own presidential campaign. He’s frustrated with these stories and the narrative he’s lazy about, this person said.

Republican consultants in South Carolina agree that Trump is starting from a strong position, especially if many candidates remain in the race after contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

A two-way race is competitive for Trump. And in a crowded race, Trump has a significant advantage, said a Republican who had reviewed recent state data. There is only one segment of Trump voters that Trump gets no matter what.

But with more than a year until the South Carolina primary, a lot can change the dynamics of the race. State Republican consultants say Trump is unlikely to deter his rivals with his Saturday event.

While I’m sure it will be a show of force, I don’t think the hell will change the math in terms of how it works in terms of serving governors, former governors, or serving members of Congress, Rob said. Godfrey, a prominent South Carolina consultant who has worked for Haley, McMaster and others.

Isaac Arnsdorf contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/01/22/trump-south-carolina-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos