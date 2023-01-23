Joe Bidens’ Indo-Pacific economic framework pursues many of Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies and is no friend to Asia-Pacific





Until now, that has meant avoiding traditional trade negotiations that include market access and instead promoting relocation, or at least relocation of friends, to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act is a good example, offering substantial incentives to bring manufacturing back to the United States in sectors such as semiconductors, batteries and critical minerals.

Container ship at Yangshan deep water port in Shanghai. Companies want to make their supply chains more resilient and less vulnerable to choke points and shortages caused by natural disasters, pandemics or political interference.Bloomberg

The third change is companies’ interest in making their supply chains more resilient and less vulnerable to choke points and shortages caused by natural disasters, pandemics or political interference. Here too, companies are interested in security, even if for them it is about economic and supply security rather than national security. However, the first is directly related to the second.

Efforts by companies to consolidate their supply chains generally have the support of the US government.

The result of all these trends is a reassessment by business and government of the risks of doing business internationally. These three tendencies are at work in US economic policy in Asia, particularly in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Although no one is saying it out loud, the IPEF aims to strengthen the American presence in the region and present an alternative to Chinese influence, just as the Trans-Pacific Partnership was. Obviously, it’s not about market access either.

Asian countries looking for tangible benefits will not find many. The US approach, characterized by its slogan A Trade Policy for Workers, focuses on better labor and environmental rules and standards as well as other regulatory issues.

No solution to the political dilemma

The changes in the policies of other countries that the United States seeks are by no means economically or politically free, but so far the United States does not seem willing to pay for them. He argues that the changes sought are good for these countries and for the world in order to avoid a race to the bottom. That’s probably true, but it’s unlikely to be convincing enough on its own.

As a result, much of the negotiations will focus on issues that are not directly trade-related but closely align with the aforementioned trends, such as supply chain resilience, cooperation, sharing of information, infrastructure, decarbonization, tax and anti-corruption policies. .

The most difficult pillar will be trade. Asian parties will find many US demands difficult to meet and without tangible benefits.

In Washington, Biden has pushed IPEF in response to widespread criticism that he has no Asian economic policy. He will soon discover that his proposals do not solve the political trade dilemma for the Democratic Party.

The proposals are too little for the business community, which wants more market access, and too much for the Democratic left, which will oppose binding trade deals that could tie Congress’ hands in shaping US policy. in the future.

The United States’ rejection of the lawsuits it lost at the WTO will further complicate trade negotiations by casting doubt on the will of the superpowers to respect the rules of international trade and undermining their credibility when they seek to denounce other countries for their violations. The United States has been the bulwark of the system for 75 years, but now it risks becoming the main offender.

If other IPEF parties begin to doubt the US commitment to expanding trade and the international rules that govern it, two things are likely to happen: the IPEF negotiations will be more difficult to conclude; and other nations could begin to devote more time and resources to other regional groups, such as RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) and APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation).

This would not be in the interest of the United States, and the consequent increase in China’s economic influence in the region may not ultimately be in the interest of the region.

William Reinsch is the Scholl Chair in International Business at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC. This article is part of a series by the East Asia Forum (www.eastasiaforum.org) at the Crawford School of ANUs College of Asia and the Pacific.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/world/north-america/biden-s-trumpian-trade-policy-no-friend-of-asia-pacific-20230122-p5cei7

