BBC Modi documentary: In Govt vs Opposition, blocked links resurface on Twitter

“Censorship” as an order of power is not a surprise in India. However, unlike other cases, this time not allowing Indians to watch a British Broadcasting Company (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked a rebel act at the Center against the opposition.

The BBC recently released the first episode of the documentary series about Narendra Modi questioning his leadership when he was head of cabinet in Gujarat when the state was plagued by communal riots which saw many Muslims die in 2002.

The docu-series is not available for Indian viewers, it is likely that it has been banned in India. However, no official statement has been released similar to this.

Mohua Moitra, Congresswoman for Trinamool, said her tweet leading to the link to the “controversial” first part of the two-part series “India: The Modi Question” had not been deleted.

The MP shared a list containing the name of fellow MP Derek O’ Brien and lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others who shared the link to the controversial documentary series.

“If speaking the truth is rebellion, then we are all rebels. Sorry, I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship,” Moitra wrote on Twitter.

Sorry, I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship. Here is the link. Watch it while you can. (Takes a little time to dab though) https://t.co/nZdfh9ekm1 Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 22, 2023

Additionally, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, who reported on Saturday that his tweet containing a link to the documentary had been deleted, said on Sunday that one of the links was still active.

Another opposition politician Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has also taken to Twitter to question the ruling government’s censorship act. “In the age of the VPN, what impact do these bans have under the emergency clauses cited by the I&B department to ban a BBC documentary. The more they despise him, write letters of protest, the more curious people would be to watch,” Chaturvedi wrote. .

In the age of the VPN, what is the impact of these bans under the emergency clauses cited by the I&B department to ban a BBC documentary. The more they would despise him, write protest letters, the more people would be curious to watch him. https://t.co/vBgfo0EeEZ — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 22, 2023

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took charge of ‘malicious campaigns’ inside and outside India in relation to the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) documentary on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said some people “consider the BBC above the Supreme Court”. from India”.

The Union Minister alleged that they were “lowering” the country’s dignity and image to some degree to “please their moral masters”.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said the country’s minorities are making positive progress.

“Minorities, or for that matter every community in India are progressing positively. India’s image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. The Voice of Prime minister @narendramodi Ji is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians,” Rijiju tweeted.

“Some people in India still haven’t overcome the colonial intoxication. They consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the dignity and image of the country to some extent to please their masters morals,” the minister added (roughly translated from Hindi).

Titled India: The Modi Question, the two-part series premiered in the UK on Tuesday. The second part will be released next Tuesday.

The BBC said it was “committed to highlighting important issues around the world”.

The first episode traces Modi’s early steps in politics, including his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to his appointment as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat.

In a statement, the BBC said: “The documentary series examines the tensions between India’s Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores Modi’s politics in relation to these tensions.”