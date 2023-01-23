Connect with us

Politics

BBC Modi documentary: In Govt vs Opposition, blocked links resurface on Twitter

 


“Censorship” as an order of power is not a surprise in India. However, unlike other cases, this time not allowing Indians to watch a British Broadcasting Company (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked a rebel act at the Center against the opposition.

The BBC recently released the first episode of the documentary series about Narendra Modi questioning his leadership when he was head of cabinet in Gujarat when the state was plagued by communal riots which saw many Muslims die in 2002.

The docu-series is not available for Indian viewers, it is likely that it has been banned in India. However, no official statement has been released similar to this.

Mohua Moitra, Congresswoman for Trinamool, said her tweet leading to the link to the “controversial” first part of the two-part series “India: The Modi Question” had not been deleted.

The MP shared a list containing the name of fellow MP Derek O’ Brien and lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others who shared the link to the controversial documentary series.

“If speaking the truth is rebellion, then we are all rebels. Sorry, I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship,” Moitra wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, who reported on Saturday that his tweet containing a link to the documentary had been deleted, said on Sunday that one of the links was still active.

Another opposition politician Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has also taken to Twitter to question the ruling government’s censorship act. “In the age of the VPN, what impact do these bans have under the emergency clauses cited by the I&B department to ban a BBC documentary. The more they despise him, write letters of protest, the more curious people would be to watch,” Chaturvedi wrote. .

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday took charge of ‘malicious campaigns’ inside and outside India in relation to the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) documentary on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said some people “consider the BBC above the Supreme Court”. from India”.

The Union Minister alleged that they were “lowering” the country’s dignity and image to some degree to “please their moral masters”.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said the country’s minorities are making positive progress.

“Minorities, or for that matter every community in India are progressing positively. India’s image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. The Voice of Prime minister @narendramodi Ji is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians,” Rijiju tweeted.

“Some people in India still haven’t overcome the colonial intoxication. They consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the dignity and image of the country to some extent to please their masters morals,” the minister added (roughly translated from Hindi).

Titled India: The Modi Question, the two-part series premiered in the UK on Tuesday. The second part will be released next Tuesday.

The BBC said it was “committed to highlighting important issues around the world”.

The first episode traces Modi’s early steps in politics, including his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to his appointment as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat.

In a statement, the BBC said: “The documentary series examines the tensions between India’s Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores Modi’s politics in relation to these tensions.”

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/bbc-narendra-modi-documentary-in-indian-government-ruling-party-vs-opposition-blocked-links-resurface-on-twitter-11674400888669.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: