Senate Democrats slam Biden’s handling of classified documents case





WASHINGTON (AP) Senior Democrats, appalled by a steady stream of startling revelations, on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after stepping down as vice president and his disappointment that the White House did not was not more open with the public.

Lawmakers who might have anticipated questions about the debt ceiling or aid to Ukraine when they were booked last week for Sunday news broadcasts have found themselves quizzed on the latest developments over the weekend. -end in documentary drama that put Biden’s presidency on the defensive: During a Friday search of Bidens’ home in Wilmington, Delaware, the FBI found additional documents with classified marks and took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s attorney said Saturday.

READ MORE: FBI finds six more documents marked classified as Bidens home search

Biden should be embarrassed by the situation, said Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the second Democrat in the Senate, adding that the president had ceded high moral ground on an issue that once entangled former President Donald Trump. Special advocates appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland are investigating both cases.

Yes of course. Let’s be honest about it. When the information is found, it diminishes the stature of anyone who has it because it’s not supposed to happen. … The chosen one bears the ultimate responsibility,” Durbin said.

Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said Biden should have a lot of regrets. … You might as well say, look, this is irresponsible.’ The president told reporters Thursday that he has no regrets about how and when the public learned about the documents and there were none there.

Despite their criticism, Biden’s fellow Democrats defended what they said was his cooperation with the Justice Department as the search for additional classified documents unfolds. They compared it to Trump’s resistance to efforts to retrieve hundreds of documents after leaving office.

It’s outrageous that either happened, Durbin said. “But the reaction of the former president and the current president could not be more contrasting.

Biden voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home on Friday, but the lack of a warrant did not mitigate the extraordinary nature of the search. This added to Biden’s embarrassment that began earlier in January with the revelation that the president’s lawyers had found a small number of classified documents in a former Penn Biden Center office in Washington shortly before the Nov. 8 election.

READ MORE: How the Trump and Biden Classified Document Cases Compare

The White House revealed that the Biden team had found classified documents and official documents four times in the past few months on November 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, then during follow-up searches on December 20. in the garage of his Wilmington home, and on January 11 and 12 in his personal library.

The findings have become a political liability as Biden prepares to launch his 2024 re-election bid, and they have undermined his efforts to project an image of propriety to the American public after the tumultuous presidency of his predecessor, Trump.

Manchin excoriated the two men for their handling of sensitive security documents. It’s just hard to believe that in the United States of America we have a former president and a current president who are basically in the same situation, he said. How can this happen?

At the same time, Democrats worried that Biden’s struggles had created an opening for newly empowered House Republicans.

We have to worry, since this new group that has taken over the House of Representatives has promised endless investigations, confrontations, impeachments and chaos, which is going to happen, Durbin said.

The new chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said he took Biden at his word when the first set of documents was found. … But now it’s gone from just irresponsible to downright scary.

WATCH: Top Republican Oversight Committee Discusses Plans to Investigate Biden

The Justice Department said Trump took hundreds of classified marked documents with him when he left the White House in early 2021 and resisted months of requests to return them to the government. Biden voluntarily handed over the documents when found. But the issue hangs with Biden and his aides, who said they acted quickly and appropriately when the documents were discovered, and are working to be as transparent as possible.

Durbin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, Manchin was on CNN and NBC’s Meet the Press’ and Comer was interviewed on Fox News Channel’s Sunday Morning Futures.

Seung Min Kim reported from Rehoboth, Delaware.

Seung Min Kim reported from Rehoboth, Delaware.

