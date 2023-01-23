How relations between China and Russia cooled in the wake of the war in Ukraine

By Olga Ivshina and Howard Zhang

Nearly a year after Russia began its war against Ukraine, there are signs that China may be rethinking the concept of “unlimited friendship” that was memorably revealed days before the invasion.

Shocked by Putin’s failures in Ukraine and facing its own problems, Beijing is now trying to limit the negative impact of Russia’s actions and mend its relationship with the West.

Just 20 days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early February last year, President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In this historic meeting, the leaders They were talking about “boundless friendship” and “no forbidden areas in terms of cooperation”.

The Financial Times newspaper later reported that its sources had confirmed that the two leaders discussed Ukraine during this meetingand President Putin “has not ruled out taking action” if Russia is attacked.

But apparently the Russian President he did not mention any plans to attack his neighbour.

The precarious balance of Beijing

While we can’t be sure that Xi Jinping was unaware of Russia’s war plans, the fact that China abstained from voting to condemn Moscow’s actions in March, instead of voting against a such condemnation, shows that Beijing did not want to close any doors.

At the start of the war, some in China were enthusiastic about Russia’s military actions.

And many shared a translated video of the president’s speech. Putin announcing the start of the “special military operation”, the term used by Moscow to refer to the war in Ukraine.

but officially Beijing has maintained strategic ambiguity.

On the one hand, Chinese leaders blamed Washington for the start of the conflict, saying it was the consequence of NATO’s expansion in Europe.

For the other, China was in no rush to provide significant assistance to Moscow.

image sources, AFP Legend, Beijing measures its support for Russia very carefully.

Another major newspaper, the Washington Post, claims that Russia has repeatedly asked for help from China, both financial and technological.

The Post reported that while Xi was not averse to finding ways of “mutually beneficial cooperation with Moscow”, in reality all the negotiations were “tense”.

According to the Washington Post source, China “understands Russia’s situation, but it cannot ignore its own situation.”

Limit the damage

The only time the leaders of the two countries have met since the start of the war was in mid-September, at an international forum in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

This happened at the same time as Ukraine led a counter-offensivewhich allowed him to recover large parts of territory that Russia had annexed a few weeks before.

After the meeting, President Putin said he liked it very muchto the “balanced position of the Chinese friends” on the war.

President Xi Jinping has expressed China’s willingness “together with Russia, to assume the role of great powers and play a leading role to bring stability and positive energy to the world.”

Behind the mutual pats on the back for the cameras, however, lies a complicated reality.

image sources, Getty Images Legend, One of the ways to defend Ukraine is to use rockets.

The war in Ukraine created a series of problems for China that could not be easily resolved or alleviated.

The cost of living crisis caused in part by Russia’s energy war in Europe has meant that European consumers have had far less money to spend on Chinese goods.

without investments

China’s refusal to openly condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine has strained its relations with the West.

And the United States and the EU continue to be the main trading partners from China.

there was no new Chinese investment in Russia in the first six months of 2022.

Analysts suggest this is because Beijing is playing it safe and trying to avoid being hit with secondary sanctions from the United States.

image sources, AFP Legend, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet periodically (this photo is from 2018) but the meetings have not generated full mutual trust.

Leonid Kovacic, a Russian China expert, agrees that the declaration of “unlimited friendship” was not reflected in real steps.

“It would not be in China’s interest to suddenly complicate relations with the entire West.”

Given that China’s relationship with the United States is likely to remain strained in the long term, the expert says, “it is important that Beijing does not worsen relations at least with the European Union.”

It is possible that China initially underestimated how sensitive the issue of war would be for the EU and how deeply Europe would be involved in helping Ukraine, financially and militarily.

“That’s why China is now trying to smooth things over, at least rhetorically,” adds Kovacic.

The war in Ukraine also influenced Chinese management of Taiwan who considers it a separatist province.

Tensions in the region have steadily risen in recent months.

In December, China hosted one of the its largest air and sea exercises around Taiwan.

At the start of the war, many analysts feared that China would decide to act actively against Taiwan.

But now some analysts believe that China, seeing the West’s unified reaction (and in particular the EU) to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, do not dare to do so.

Changing of the guard and politics?

On January 9, the new Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

The official version of what was discussed in the conversation, which took place “at the request of Moscow”, states that “Sino-Russian relations are based in non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-aggression towards third parties”.

A statement that is far from the concept of “boundless friendship” last February and even the talk about “two great powers” at the September summit.

Qin’s appointment was followed by the dismissal of Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who had held the post for three years.

Zhao has been dubbed “Wolf Warrior” for his sharp tongue and combative style, defending China’s policies and criticizing rivals, drawing comparisons to Russia’s Foreign Ministry’s Maria Zakharova, known for her. skepticism towards the West and its harsh rhetoric.

image sources, AFP Legend, China’s former foreign ministry spokesperson has been compared to Russia’s Maria Zakharova

Some analysts say the removal of Zhao from a senior post in the foreign ministry is just window dressing.

While others say this is a major tactical adjustment China has made to reduce friction with other countries.

Improving relationships is essential because China tries to restore business confidence abandoning its controversial “zero covid” policy and toning down rhetoric about “common prosperity” and social equality.

Moscow disappointment

Pro-government political analysts say informally that Chinese authorities are disappointed in Moscow and its geopolitical miscalculation.

A sign of this is Xi Jinping’s indirect criticism of Vladimir Putin in November last year, when, in a joint statement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, unacceptable.

The Financial Times quoted a Chinese official, who spoke on condition of anonymity: “Putin is crazy. The decision to invade Ukraine was made by a very small group of people. China should not follow Russia.”

Although it is unlikely that China abruptly turns its public rhetoric into an anti-Russian stanceit will almost certainly proceed with caution and pragmatism, mitigating the consequences of Russia’s failure to achieve its goals in Ukraine and causing major international upheaval in the process.