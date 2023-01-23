Wazirabad attacks replaced JIT members





LAHORE:

The Punjab Home Ministry has issued a notification for the replacement of four members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the shooting attack on Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on November 3 last year.

The move comes after differences emerged between Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, who is leading the investigation and the other four team members.

According to the notification, the four members were changed to develop differences with CCPO Lahore. The notification dates back to January 14, when the new members were appointed under the chairmanship of CCPO.

New members include Dera Ghazi Khan DPO Muhammad Akmal, SP Anjum Kamal and DSP CIA Jhang Nasir Nawaz. The decision on the appointment of the fourth member remains pending and has been entrusted to the newly reconstituted JIT.

It should be noted here that after the JIT members wrote a dissenting letter in the case, the team leader recommended action against them.

Dogar sent a letter to the Chief Secretary to take action against the members accused of spoiling the deal by giving confidential information to social media and electronic media.

He said the members had never spoken to him about the objections verbally or in writing, but suddenly thought the objections should be made in a joint report. He added that as the head of the JIT, he should have been informed of the objections first.

CCPO reported that two members, SP Malik Tariq and SSP Naseebullah, attended the first meeting.

The duty of the two officers was to investigate the videos, recording the cases and destroying the evidence, he said, adding that when the accused appeared on November 17, the court also ordered two officers to investigate.

These two JIT officers did not inquire, he said, adding that SP Ehsanullah Chauhan deliberately did not join them for 15 days.

The JIT chief wrote that he asked Chauhan to investigate the accused, but not once. He added that SP Ehsanullah also attempted to alter the evidence.

An attempt was made to alter the testimony of former investigator Inspector Suhadra Imtiaz, he said, adding that SP Ehsanullah continued to resist the investigation and was adamant that the shooter in was a.

Previously, a joint letter had been written to the Ministry of Interior and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by the four former JIT members, in which it was said that they disagreed with information submitted to the Ministry of the Interior and some media reports.

No evidence of another assailant was found at the crime scene, they said, adding that no evidence was found of defendant Naveed’s contact with anyone and involvement. of the other accused.

It should also be determined where PTI activist Muazzam Nawaz was shot from, they said, stressing that the investigation into the case recorded in Green Town is not yet complete, so there is no reason to call it the motive for this incident.

On December 17, a JIT member questioned the investigation and was not invited to the December 29 meeting, they said.

The members also said that CCPO Lahore, who is the team leader, was repeatedly briefed by the members on their views regarding the investigation but were not given priority.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and it is too early to draw conclusions and discuss it in the media, they added.

On Thursday, Naveed – the suspected gunman who attacked the former prime minister – had filed a petition with the Home Office claiming the JIT was showing political malice.

