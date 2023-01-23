Politics
97th birthday of Balasaheb Thackeray: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders pay tribute | India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 97th birthday, saying he had dedicated his life to public welfare. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he would always treasure his interactions with the Maratha leader, an early pioneer of hardline Hindutva politics, who enjoyed a large following.
“Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I will always cherish my various interactions with him. He was endowed with rich knowledge and spirit. He dedicated his life to welfare public,” Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.
Rajya Sabha, Member of Parliament, Rajeev Shukla said: “Tributes to the illustrious leader, great orator and founder of Shiv Sena Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birthday. Balasaheb was a man of principle who inspired millions and his contributions to Indian politics will always be remembered.”
Former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said: “Tribute to Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray on his birthday who fought for law and justice for the Marathi people all his life.”
Former Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said: “Tribute to Chief Shiv Sena, Emperor of Hindu Heart, respected Balasaheb Thackeray on his birthday! He had a fearless and transparent personality as a tough speaker and fearless who spoke honestly to protect the identity of Maharashtra and the self-respect of the Marathi people.The place of this popular personality will remain unshakeable in the Marathi spirit.
BJP Spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said: “Tributes to journalist, orator, writer, cartoonist and statesman with inspiring organizational skills, Shri Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birthday. He inspired people with his pen, his brush and his voice.”
The Shiv Sena recently split into two factions, with one enjoying the support of a majority of its lawmakers siding with the BJP, while another led by Thackeray’s son, Uddhav Thackeray, aligns on the opposition in the state.

