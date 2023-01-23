Will Xi Jinping invade Taiwan?

Until recently, I was of the opinion that, yes, Xi will invade Taiwan, and very soon. With an incredibly incompetent bozo leading America and the US military toying with itself, this seems like an optimal time for Xi to act. And I think he will. But we are talking about China here. An attack can occur at any time. Or maybe not for a while. Toss a coin.

Predicting Xi’s actions is extremely problematic. China is a very complicated place, made even more complicated by the darkness of the CCP’s inner workings. Nobody knows what is happening in the upper echelons of Beijing. Guessing is the best we can do. The CCP is completely unpredictable, except that it will do what it perceives to be best for itself. EXACTLY what he perceives is best for himself, and when, is the enigma.

So Xi’s invasion of Taiwan, and when, is only guesswork for Westerners. But if he decides to do it every time he faces problems. Will he even? Why or why not? Explanation:

1. Frankly, he doesn’t really need it. If you ask anyone in China, they will tell you, absolutely, that Taiwan is part of China. Why go to war over something that you recognize is already yours? And the rest of the world, practically speaking, does too. To the best of my survey, only 13 countries recognize Taiwan’s independence, powers such as Belize, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, Tuvalu and a few others that most Chinese have never heard of talk (most Americans don’t either). The Chinese already believe that Taiwan is part of their country; why go to war for that? Caveat: Not that Xi cares what his people think of anything.

2. Wars are costly and politically dangerous. That, and his need to solidify his dictatorship for life, have probably been the main obstacles so far for Xi attacking Taiwan. Hes got a pretty good deal in the world now, militarily and economically, and wars are risky. What if he loses? We all assume a Chinese steamroller, but that’s not a given. Taiwan has strengthened its military forces; they are not soft to the touch. Biden says he will support Taiwan financially, Ukraine notwithstanding. And there are other factors. Japan quietly strengthened its army in the face of the Chinese Asian threat. Believe me, the Chinese and the Japanese absolutely hate each other; a quick historical overview will explain why. The Japanese might well decide to step in and support Taiwan, and that wouldn’t help Xi either. China stole islands from the Philippines; this country might want revenge. Vietnam likes to give China the middle finger. India and China are constantly bickering over a few acres in the Himalayas; what would India do? Would there be global economic sanctions against China? Xi needs to think about a little more than Taiwan and Joe Biden. A quick and decisive Chinese victory is not a slam-dunk; the war could be very costly and long. Xi has a lot of economic clout in Asia, but it’s no more absolute than Russia in Europe.

3. Will he be able to control his generals? Currently, Xi is the head of the Chinese military; it is its main source of energy. In a war, he should delegate or cede some of this power to his generals. Victorious generals gain prestige and power, and power is what a Communist government is all about. Can Xi control his army? Deng Xiao Ping, in 1989, mobilized 300,000 troops to run over some drunken students in Tiananmen Square. He could have done it with 10,000, but he didn’t trust about 290,000 of his own staff. Power is the name of the game in China, and as Mao said, power comes out of the barrel of a gun. For Xi, is giving advanced weapons to his military, thus giving them potential power, worth risking a war with Taiwan?

4. He must save face. But if he keeps talking about it, he’s going to have to. Saving face IS essential for Asians. Bluffing is fine, but only for one season. Xi will reach a point where, if he is not careful, he will have to invade Taiwan or he will lose face with his people, the world, and most importantly, the CCP. If that happens, he toasts and he knows it.

Invading Taiwan is NOT an easy decision for Xi Jinping. The country is an irritant to him, nothing more really, and he can indeed invade it. But I half understand why he didn’t. And Joe Biden has nothing to do with it. Xi has a good deal in the CCP now; Risking it in an unnecessary invasion of Taiwan may not be in his interest, although I’m sure he would love to go down in Chinese history as the president who reunited China. If he invades and succeeds quickly, it will indeed solidify his position in the CCP. If he invades and ends up in a quagmire, he has a problem. And again, the global reaction must also be measured. This is a difficult puzzle for him.

Xi won’t do that until he’s confident of winning and increasing his prestige. When will it be?

