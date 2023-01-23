Selfiee star Akshay Kumar praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking party workers not to comment on films to make headlines; Says, “He’s India’s Biggest Influencer”: Bollywood News





Akshay Kumar, who launched the trailer for selfie on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark warning BJP leaders not to make unnecessary comments about films and personalities. This came after protests against Pathaan in several states. At the BJP national executive meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said last week, “No one should make unnecessary comments that overshadow the hard work we are doing.” Selfiee star Akshay Kumar praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking party workers not to comment on films to make headlines; says, “He is India’s biggest influencer” During the launch of the trailer for selfie On Sunday, Akshay Kumar was asked about Prime Minister Modi’s remarks. He said: Positivity is always welcome. What if our prime minister says something like that. He is India’s biggest influencer. If he says something and things change, that will be great for the industry. And why not, things should change, because we are going through so much.” We make movies, go to the censorship board, play them and then someone says something and phir gadbad ho jati hai (it gets messy). But now that he said it, I think it will be better for us, Akshay added. selfie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Carried out by Good Newwz renamed Raj Mehta, the film will be released in theaters on February 24. ALSO READ: Selfie Trailer Released: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi Is A Humorous, Action-Packed Saga Of Superstar Vs Fan, Watch More Pages: Selfie Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/selfiee-akshay-kumar-lauds-pm-narendra-modi-asking-party-workers-not-comment-films-grab-headlines-says-indias-biggest-influencer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos