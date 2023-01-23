Uncontrollable Covid and economy at half mast: Xi Jinping’s big problems

Reading time: 8 mins

While China is currently undergoing an impressive spread of Covid-19the highest authorities of the state remain silent. Publicly, President Xi Jinping made only a few allusions to the country’s health situation. On several occasions, he affirmed that the Chinese authorities have always given priority at “the safety and health of the people”. On Wednesday, January 18, he also said, According to the New China agencyworry about the situation in rural areas, where “prevention and control measures […] are difficult to implement, and therefore where the task is arduous».

The Chinese president previously appeared on television on Dec. 31 to mark the start of the New Year. Sitting in front of a red flag, himself next to a painting of the Great Wall, he spoke of his country’s successes in 2022 – the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, the XXe Congress of the Communist Party in October, or even the delivery, in December, of the Comac C919China’s first commercial aircraft, which is due to make its first commercial flight in 2023.

The epidemic her, was only mentioned in a few words. “The fight against Covid-19 has entered a new phase, which still requires constant work. If each of us perseveres in the effort, the light of hope is before ushe declaimed. Let us redouble our efforts, because perseverance and solidarity will lead us to victory.” On December 26, he also, in another television broadcast, called on the political and health authorities to take all the necessary measures. “to effectively protect the Chinese people”. How will the government get involved in this mobilization? Xi Jinping’s words do not indicate this.

End of checks, beginning of worries

At the end of 2020, after a first year of fighting the virus, Chinese leaders and Xi Jinping presented the results obtained by their country as “extraordinary” compared to the difficulties encountered by the West. The intense and continuous controls to which the population had to comply seem to have, for nearly three years, curbed the epidemic. When a focus appeared, the whole neighborhood was strictly cordoned off and the infected people sent to care centers, more or less well equipped medically speaking. In Shanghai, where the number of contaminations had skyrocketed in April 2022, it is thus the largest part of the city who remained confined for more than a month.

But on December 7, it was abruptly announced that all these precautions would be lifted on January 8. A total surprise, in particular for the many health controllers who, entirely dressed in white coveralls, ensured by nasal passage that their compatriots had not contracted the Covid. The reasons for this cessation of health tests have not been revealed. Has the National Health Commission, China’s highest medical body, judged that the control system put in place will not resist the appearance of the Omicron variant?

The Chinese are poorly vaccinatedand the elderly are even less so than the others. Above all, Chinese vaccines have demonstrably reduced efficacy. The American laboratory Pfizer therefore offered at the end of December to sell one of its vaccines to China. But, after a few days of discussions, the Asian government refusedclaiming that the price was too high.

From 37 to nearly 60,000 dead

The Omicron variant alone cannot explain Beijing’s decision to let the epidemic spread. The objective could be to bring the Chinese population to a form ofherd immunity. Chinese New Year celebrations, around January 22and the traditional displacement of several hundred million people to their provinces of origin, will accelerate this process. Note that at the end of December, we counted nearly 250 million Chinese infected.

The fact that Xi Jinping is silent about

the end of the zero Covid policy raises the question: is he the author of

this change in health orientation?

At the insistence of the World Health Organization (WHO), who asked for clarification on the evolution of the epidemic, Beijing has also modified its official estimate: on January 8, China officially deplored only 37 deaths during the previous four weeks; suddenly, on January 14, this figure rose to 59,938 dead recorded in hospitals between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023, including 96% of victims aged at least 65. And again, Covid deaths occurring outside hospitals are not counted.

The decision to end the very strict Chinese-style anti-Covid measures therefore has serious consequences. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the influx of sick, the drugs are missing and, in several cities, the crematoriums are overcrowded. Whatever. End December, the Chinese government indicated that“by continuously improving the level of scientific prevention and control, combining economic development and health policy, China has achieved the best results in the world”.

Xi Jinping, he did not speak to justify this reversal, while for three years he fully assumed and justified the controls and the anti-Covid vaccination campaigns. The fact that he is silent on this subject, which is nevertheless highly topical and which worries a considerable number of Chinese, raises the question: is he the author of this change in health orientation?

The violence of Chinese politics

The leader changed the statutes of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in order to be, last October, maintained in his position as Secretary General. No dispute or disagreement was then expressed. International cameras were certainly able to film the way his predecessor, Hu Jintaowas removed from the official platform, no doubt because he had criticized this march of Xi Jinping towards absolute power. But it is unlikely that this manifestation of omnipotence received the unconditional consent of all members of the Chinese political hierarchy.

Since 1949 and the rise to power of the CCP, China has never known a period when a leader has not been challenged. In 1960, Mao Zedong was forced into semi-retirement for launching the aberrant economic policy of the Big Leap Forward. He took revenge, six years later, by provoking the cultural revolutionwhich allowed him to eliminate certain leaders but which gave birth to other conflicts.

Deng Xiaoping, on the other hand, constantly navigated between various oppositions and periodically changed the leaders of the CCP, before deep dissensions burst into the open during the student occupation of Tian’anmen Square. Jiang Zemin, for his part, went so far as to confide to Jacques Chirac that he governed without having a free hand. And Hu Jintao constantly had to make sure to limit the various traps into which Jiang Zemin tried to lead him.

It would be surprising if Xi Jinping succeeded in putting an end to these practices of Chinese domestic politics, the remarkable constancy of which is to be perfectly opaque and therefore completely secret. But in the current period, another area is of great concern to Chinese leaders: the economic situation of the country.

Unemployed youth and a slowing economy

On January 17, the growth figure for 2022 was released: 3%, only with, in the fourth quarter, a GDP which grew only 1.8%. The tumble: these results are far from the some 6% growth five years agoand much further away from 10% minimum from the years 2000-2010. Moreover, in December, exports from China fell 9.9% (its biggest drop since 2020) and, in November, by 8.7%.

To the repetition of the confinements, which slowed down the activity of many cities, was added swelling Chinese debt and a decline in investment, combined with a sharp decline in household consumption. For its part, the youth unemployment rate exceeds 30%.

All of these data install a growing pessimism in the Chinese population, which seems to be reflected in particular by a drop in the number of births. Noting this situation, it is likely that the CCP leadership decided to react. And it is impossible to know if the demonstrations against the intensity of health checks, which took place in November in many Chinese cities and during which slogans hostile to the president were chanted, were perfectly spontaneous or if they were remote-controlled.

In his December 31 televised speech, the Chinese leader, surprisingly, referred to these protest marches indicating that “in a country as big as China, it is natural that everyone has different aspirations and points of view”which would seem to mean that he heard the displeasure. But after that, the preparation for the Lunar New Year festivities – this year it is that of the Water Rabbit– provided the Chinese number one with the opportunity to assert its unifying role.

Paternalistic benevolence

Wednesday, January 18, during the television news, he thus appeared filmed inside what seems to be a hall of the People’s Palace. In this video, he is not wearing a mask, unlike the few CCP dignitaries standing at a distance behind him. A dialogue is established with different audiences in their workplace. The first to come into contact, via interposed screens, with the Head of State are a group of doctors and nurses from a hospital in Harbinnorth of China. Xi Jinping congratulates them: “We have mastered the Covid thanks to our policy and your efforts.”

Then, the image shows, in his bed, an elderly man with Covid and surrounded by two nurses. The Chinese leader asks him: “Do you have all the medications you need?” Reply: “Yes yes!» «Rest well, and soon you will return home to celebrate the New Year with your family»adds Xi Jinping, before chatting with the staff of an oil and gas drilling company in Xinjiang province, then with the employees and a few travelers at a train station who are shouting: “President, hello!To which Xi Jinping responds by wishing them a safe journey and leaving them with this recommendation: “Put on your masks.”

The following images show a wholesale vegetable market, whose managers say they are very satisfied with the current sales of potatoes, then a park animated by members of several Sichuan tribes, called in China “national minorities”. Dressed in traditional costumes, they explain to their president that this year, the tourists have returned. Which gives Xi Jinping the opportunity to say, about the campaigns: “I am especially concerned about rural areas and our farming friends, of whom there are many.” And to call to solve the “gaps” of the fight against Covid in the countryside

At least, with this kind of sequence, Xi Jinping shows the attention he pays to populations and trades as diverse as possible, with a benevolence tinged with paternalism. This allows him to cultivate an image of unifier of the nation, which can be very useful to him in a period when the health situation, like the economic performance, promises to be difficult for China. This risks cracking the theory spread by the Chinese Communist Party according to which, in all areas, the management of the country is more efficient than that of others.