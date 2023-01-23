Menpora Amali joins President Jokowi’s healthy path to a century of solo NU





SOLO – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Zainudin Amali accompanied President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on a healthy walk with Nahdiyin extended family in front of Puro Mangkunegaran, Surakarta, Central Java on Sunday (22 /1/2023). – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Zainudin Amali accompanied President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on a healthy walk with Nahdiyin extended family in front of Puro Mangkunegaran, Surakarta, Central Java on Sunday (22 /1/2023). The sport titled “Healthy March to a Century of NU” was also attended by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani and PBNU General Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf and Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers including Coordinating Minister for Policy, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, MenpanRB Abdullah Azwar Anas, Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo. President Jokowi spoke highly of the implementation of Sports and Arts Week (Porseni) and healthy walks initiated by the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) as part of NU’s 100th anniversary. “I really appreciate the Porseni and Healthy Walk organized in the city of Solo. It is at the same time the welcome of a century of Nahdlatul Ulama,” said Indonesian President Joko Widodo. According to the president, exercise, which includes walking, even if relaxed and relaxed, will make the body healthy and fit. Armed with existing health at all levels of society, the country will be strong. “Hopefully with Porseni and Healthy Walks, all Nahdiyin residents will be healthy and all Indonesian citizens will be healthy,” he said. “Because with health, the country will be strong,” he said. The exit of the Health March was marked by the hoisting of the departure flag by the President, accompanied by the First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, the Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani and the Chairman General of the PBNU Yahya Cholil Staquf. “Have fun leading the health march and I will participate from start to finish, God willing. Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, I will go for the healthy march to a century of NU,” the president said waving the starting flag. Among the more than 64,000 healthy Nahdiyin residents can be seen Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Gusti Mangkunegara X and other prominent figures. The healthy march also enlivened the police academy marching band and the lion dance, which this time was dominated by the green color of the NU icon. ***

