Pro-Imran Khan accounts share old clip of Indian Modi criticizing Pakistan in misleading posts





Social media accounts supporting former Pakistani leader Imran Khan’s party have shared footage they say erroneously shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizing the government that succeeded him. The footage, which has racked up tens of thousands of views, shows Modi speaking in April 2019 when Khan was in power, not after he was ousted two years later.

The video was shared by Pakistani opposition MP Azam Khan Swati to his 160,000 Twitter followers on January 11.

The clip shows Modi bragging that India has ‘beaten all the fake bravado of Pakistan’.

“I made them carry a bowl and go around the world [to beg]“, he says in Hindi.

Swati, a member of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said the footage showed Modi mocking the fragile alliance that came to power after the ousting of PTI leader Imran Khan from his post as Prime Minister.

He tweeted in Urdu: “To those who facilitated regime change. Can you hear what India’s Modi is saying about Pakistan? If there is no honor in you, be at least a little ashamed?

“People of Pakistan: This is why the only way to save this country is through the true freedom of Imran Khan.”

Screengrab from video shared in misleading tweet, taken January 19, 2023

Pakistan has been in political turmoil since Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April.

The former leader insists he was overthrown by a US-led ‘regime change’ plot – which Washington strongly denies – and has staged mass protests urging the government to convene early elections.

He has vowed to keep fighting with his “last drop of blood” after he was shot in an assassination attempt at a rally in November.

Pro-PTI Facebook pages shared the video of Modi speaking here and here and it also circulated on Twitter here, here and here.

Modi election rally

A reverse image search of keyframes from the clip found it in a longer video posted on YouTube on April 21, 2019 by Indian newspaper The Economic Times.

The clip in the misleading posts matches the 02:09 mark of The Economic Times video.

The story continues

Comparison of screenshots from the video shared in a misleading post (L) and in The Economic Times video from 2019 (R)

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared a video of Modi’s full speech on YouTube on the same day, where he can be heard making the same comments at 34:32.

In the full speech, which Modi delivered in Rajasthan during his campaign for re-election in 2019, he boasted that his government had called Pakistan a “nuclear bluff”.

At the time, tensions rose between the nuclear-armed rivals after India said it launched airstrikes against militants in Pakistani territory.

“India has stopped being afraid of threats from Pakistan. Every other day they say, ‘We have a nuclear button.’ What do we have then? Did we save it for Diwali?” Modi said, referring to a Hindu festival where fireworks are set off.

He added: “Brothers and sisters, we beat all the fake bravado of Pakistan. I forced them to carry a bowl and go around the world [to beg].”

AFP has debunked a wave of misinformation around Imran Khan’s ousting, including here, here and here.

