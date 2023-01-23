Narendra Modi – Medical panel sends circular to colleges, asks doctors to monitor Modi on Jan 27





The National Medical Commission has asked medical colleges across India to arrange for students to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modis, due on January 27, talk about the exams, prompting some doctors to question the priorities and autonomy of regulatory bodies. The NMC, the top regulatory body for medical education, has also asked medical schools to give wide publicity to the Pariksha Pe Charcha program, the sixth in an annual series of student interactions in which Modi gives advice on coping with exam pressure.

The NMC circular, sent to medical schools on Friday, came after the Union Ministry of Education asked the Ministry of Health to instruct medical schools and nursing facilities to ensure that students watch the program and give top priority to demand. Modis’ interaction with around 1,200 schoolchildren will be broadcast live by Doordarshan and All India Radio and streamed on government websites and social media, the education ministry said. Members of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), a body set up by postgraduate medical students, have denounced the NMC circular, saying the only priorities of regulators should be health care. health and interests of patients and physicians. I believe that the NMC does not act as an autonomous, independent and apolitical body, said Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of FAIMA and Orthopedic Surgeon at Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, a central government college. It is sad that the commission, which was established to improve medical education and increase health care services for everyone everywhere, issued such a circular. Such a circular suggests that the NMC is trying to impress bureaucrats and the Prime Minister’s Office. Prominent sociologist Andre Beteille said it was inappropriate for the government and regulator to issue circulars to get students to watch the event. Institutions should be free to decide for themselves which events they want to hold for students or faculty, Beteille said. The government’s tendency to ask regulators, and regulators to institutions, to organize an event is wrong and unhealthy. Two other FAIMA members said the NMC should focus on solving problems related to health care services. Public hospitals even in the capital face shortages of medicines, equipment and staff instead of working to improve healthcare infrastructure, NMC is involved in publicity, said dermatologist Manish Jangra and advisor to FAIMA. The Ministry of Education has described Pariksha Pe Charcha as a unique interactive programme, conceptualized by Prime Minister Modi, during which he interacts with students, parents and teachers from across the country and abroad to discuss the anxieties related to exams and life after school. The program will take place at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on January 27. More than 3.1 million students from 150 countries and 560,000 teachers and 195,000 parents from 50 countries have registered online for the program. The event aims to help overcome stress in order to celebrate life as an utsav, the ministry said. Postgraduate medical students say the shortage of resident doctors in public hospitals is among the critical issues affecting both doctors and patients. The shortage of residents means doctors are forced to spend less time with each patient, said a resident at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. The resident added: Healthcare spending shortages, human resources, physician safety, ethical practices should be the top priorities of the National Medical Commission, not the promotion of controlled events. A professor at a central academic institution said it was ironic that the government was pushing advertising through educational institutions while cutting funds for education. Public universities face a shortage of funds. Every year, funding decreases in real terms, said the professor, who asked not to be named. Yet regulators are used to push the government’s agenda. This reflects the misplaced priorities of governments. The Centre’s expenditure on education as a proportion of India’s gross domestic product increased from 1.09% in 2016-17 to 0.97% in 2017-18 and 0.96% in 2018-19, according to data provided by the Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, to the Rajya Sabha last month.

