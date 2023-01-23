The value of LSI survey respondents who are satisfied with the performance of Indonesian President Joko Widodo reaches 76.2%





No less than 76.2% of respondents were satisfied with Performance by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. These results are delivered Indonesian Institute of Investigation (LSI) which was conducted from January 7-11, 2023. This was revealed in the results of a survey titled “The President’s performance, the repeal of the PPKM, the availability of raw materials and fuel, as well as Political map Last”. city ​​of Suara.comDjayadi Hanan, executive director of LSI, said that 6.2% of respondents said they were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo, including 18.7% of respondents who said they were very satisfied and 57.5% who said they were satisfied. said they were quite satisfied. “In January 2023, we found that 76.2% of respondents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the performance of the president,” he said, explaining the results of the survey. Then 14.8% of the other respondents said they were not satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo, 5.7% were dissatisfied and 3.3% did not know or did not answer. Djayadi Hanan also said that over the past few months, respondents’ satisfaction with President Joko Widodo’s performance has increased. “Over the past three months, the President’s performance has increased in positive public perception, from 62.6% in September 2022 to 76.2% now. If we look at the past three months, the increase is quite significant “, did he declare. Respondents’ level of satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance is in line with the increase in public satisfaction with the national economic situation and law enforcement. This time, the LSI survey targets the population of Indonesian citizens (WNI) aged 17 and over or married. They were selected as respondents using the random digit dialing (RDD) sample selection method, the technique of selecting samples by randomly generating phone numbers. “With this method, 1,221 respondents were selected through the generation, validation and ‘filtering’ of random phone numbers,” Djayadi Hanan said. The tolerance or margin of error for this survey is approximately 2.9% at the 95% confidence level.



Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/01/23/140624/nilai-responden-survei-lsi-yang-puas-atas-kinerja-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-mencapai-762-persen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos