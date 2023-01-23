Boris Johnson makes shock visit to Ukraine amid fresh questions about his finances

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Ukraine as he comes under pressure over allegations he involved BBC chairman Richard Sharp in talks that landed him an £800 credit line 000 while at No. 10.

Former Civil Service chief Sir Bob Kerslake said there was no doubt there appeared to be a conflict of interest describing Mr Sharp’s reported involvement in the talks as a significant departure from to what should actually happen.

The former prime minister was seen walking in the outskirts of Kyiv on Sunday, despite warnings from senior military officials that he should stay away and stop seeking publicity.

Former army chief Lord Dannatt has already said The Independent that Mr Johnson was a loose cannon whose plans to visit Ukraine could eclipse Rishi Sunak, while Lord West, a former First Sea Lord, warned the former Prime Minister against seeking publicity.

But Mr Johnson said he had been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the country for the fourth time, as he urged Western leaders to give Ukraine all the tools it needed .

In a statement released on Sunday, the former prime minister said: It is a privilege to visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelensky. The suffering of the Ukrainian people has gone on for too long.

He added: The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win and win as quickly as possible. Now is the time to redouble our efforts and give Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job. The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world.

Mr Johnson has made unannounced visits to suburbs north of Kyiv, in particular to two areas where Russian troops are accused of committing atrocities after a failed push on the capital last year.

Later that day he met with President Zelensky. Footage showed Mr Johnson meeting the Ukrainian president, shaking his hand warmly and telling him it was an absolute honor to be here again. Mr. Zelensky replied: Honor for us.

It is understood Mr Johnson did not ask No 10 for permission to make the visit, a visit which some say could be aimed at undermining his successor’s authority and bolstering his own legacy of support for the country war-torn.

However, Downing Street said Mr Sunak supported Mr Johnson’s latest visit. The Prime Minister’s press secretary said on Sunday that Mr Sunak still stood by all his colleagues showing that the UK supported Ukraine and would continue to support them.

As a former Prime Minister, Mr Johnson’s security protection for overseas travel is funded by British taxpayers. When asked who exactly was rushing for his trip, his own spokesperson said they could not go into details for security reasons.

The former PM’s spokesman added that Mr Johnson fully supported the UK Government’s policy on Ukraine, including the recent decision to send Challenger 2 tanks, saying the purpose of the visit was to demonstrate its solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Boris Johnson shakes hands with a baby during a visit to a church in Bucha (Reuters)

Asked last week to comment on reports that Mr Johnson was planning a trip to Ukraine, Lord Dannatt said The Independent: Boris Johnson has been a loose cannon all his life, adding: I don’t think he can do any harm, as long as he doesn’t try to upstage Rishi Sunak.

Lord West, the former first sea lord, said former prime ministers shouldn’t seek publicity and accolades they should help support the British government and stay in the background.

When the possibility of the trip first emerged, Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defense select committee, also said Mr Johnson should not interfere in official relations between the countries.

The visit comes as Labor has called for an investigation into allegations reported in The Sunday Times that Mr Sharp had helped organize talks to secure an 800,000 line of credit for Mr Johnson in the weeks before he was recommended for his current job by the then Prime Minister.

The party has written to Daniel Greenberg, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, asking whether a conflict of interest should have been declared by Mr Johnson. Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell has also written to William Shawcross, the Public Appointments Commissioner, asking him to investigate Mr Sharps’ appointment.

Sir Bob, a former civil service chief, told Times Radio he was very concerned that Mr Johnson may have involved the person he recommended to be BBC chairman in discussions over a credit facility.

Asked if he agreed there was no conflict of interest on this, the former Labor adviser replied: No, I’m afraid there is not. It’s a conflict, there’s no doubt in my mind… It seems to have been a pretty big departure from what really should be happening.

But a spokesperson for Mr Johnson dismissed the Sunday time report as rubbish, insisting the former Prime Minister had not sought financial advice from Mr Sharp and that his financial arrangements had been properly disclosed.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s private dinner with Mr Sharp and Sam Blyth, the former Prime Minister’s distant relative who allegedly acted as a surety, the spokesman said: So what? Big deal.

Boris Johnson visits Borodianka suburb (Reuters)

Mr Sharp said TheSunday Times: There is no conflict when I simply put Mr. Blyth in contact, at his request, with the Cabinet Secretary and had no further involvement.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insisted Mr Sharp got his job at the BBC on merit. Suggesting the appointment had nothing to do with links to Mr Johnson or the Tories, he added: We had senior BBC officials who had political affiliations.

Meanwhile, Mr Cleverly also said he wanted nothing more than to see Ukrainians armed with German-made Leopard 2 tanks. The Foreign Secretary was interviewed on the BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg program if he was disappointed that Germany had not allowed the release of its Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

He declined to criticize Berlin directly, saying it is up to each sovereign government to decide how best to support the Ukrainians as a NATO member. However, he said he would be happy to see the Ukrainian forces equipped with these most modern armored vehicles.

His comments come after a pledging conference in Germany ended on Friday without a pledge from Western allies to send more battle tanks to Ukraine, despite a call from Mr Zelensky to speed up the supply of military support.

So far, of the NATO allies, only the UK has agreed to send tanks, in the form of 14 British Army Challenger 2s. It had been hoped that Germany would allow the release of its tanks from combat, which are potentially available in much greater numbers.