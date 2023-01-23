Why the BJP didn’t want PM Modis’ words on Pasmandas, Bohras and Church to come out

Jhe The Bharatiya Janata parties’ national executive meeting last week left many party leaders a little embarrassed. They were all great leaders. This is how they managed to participate in the meeting of the supreme decision-making body of the party. But when those roughly 300 BJP whos whos arrived at the scene in the nation’s capital, they were asked to leave their cellphones behind. Phone(s) out. Lest they record the proceedings! They can to be great leaders in their own right, but obviously they or they are not trustworthy enough to carry cell phones to their own party meetings.

After The next day’s meeting, they were happy to tell anyone who would listen how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked them to reach out to Muslim groups in Pasmandas and Bohras, as as well as Muslim professionals and elites. He also had request for them to attend church programs and organize Sufi music evenings.

These delegates can thought it was a good message to get across, given the PM Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas slogan and the fact that he had advocated the awareness of Pasmandas in the Hyderabad National Executive conclavealso. The the softening of the stance towards minorities seemss logical when Nagaland and Christian-majority Meghalaya are about to go to the polls. They were wrong, of course.

Cat out of the bag

When TV stations began broadcasting breaking news about how the prime minister wanted his party colleagues to address sections of Muslims, ruling party media officials received urgent instructions. Until late at night they were in turmoil, making desperate pleas to reporters on the other side TV channels, newspapers, and agencies not to report this news.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier sought to play it down, saying the prime minister was talking about marginalized communities in general without taking specific names. But Modis’ message was too emphatic for the nearly 300 attendees to miss. The cat was out of the bag. BJP media officials had very limited success, for once. Most TV channels, websites, and newspapers ran the story of prime ministers’ outreach to Muslims.

So what happened? Why wouldn’t the BJP want the media to publish what the PM himself said?

Needless to say, BJP media aides never act without instructions from the top. And no one in the BJP would dare try to quit them publication of any part of the Prime Minister’s speech unless he himself does not want it to be published. So, did he mention Muslims by mistake and wanted it to be covered up later? Unlikely.

Fashion had ghosts about Pasmandas at them Hyderabad Executive Meeting in last july year. It made headlines for weeks and months. The BJP never had any problems with that back then. Prime Minister Modi was building in Delhi on what he launched in Hyderabad. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was so inspired by the Prime Minister’s speech in Hyderabad that he later promised in Lucknow to serve the Muslims of Pasmanda as a guardian.

It was quite a change. Shortly after the release of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly election results, I was sitting with a senior BJP official, a former party chairman, at his Delhi residence. Your party leaders say that the BJP may not have put forward a single Muslim candidate but a section of Muslims voted for you! Is it really true? I asked.

He smiledand say, That’s what we have to say. But they never voted for us, they never will. Then he added: We will still have to bring in a Muslim minister. We will have to pass it through the (legislative) Council.

The The PM’s remark about the Pasmanda Muslims in Hyderabad indicates a change in approach. But the BJP could not make much progress in the last six months, even though he fielded four Muslims from Pasmanda in the Delhi municipal elections. Former Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar Ansari of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz told my colleague Abantika Gosh last week that when the Prime Minister spoke in Hyderabad, it was a pleasant surprise.

I wrote to the prime minister saying you must end mob lynchings, bulldozers and oppression in the name of love jihad for people to believe you. And then, just before the Gujarat elections, they released The rapists of Bilkis Banos. Bano is a Pasmanda Muslim. How then can people trust them? he said.

Behind Modi’s minority outreach

In Hyderabad, the Prime Minister had also asked the party to organize visits of Christian delegations from the North East to Kerala to highlight what the party is doing there in the interest of the Christians. Modi also relied on this in his Delhi National Executive speech when he called on leaders to attend church programs.

So why is Prime Minister Modi asking his colleagues to reach out to Muslims and Christians? Because he sincerely believes that his welfare schemes have benefited marginalized sections of minorities and the BJP has a good chance of winning them over. This is what the BJP leaders would have us believe. And it also helps build a statesmanlike image at home and abroad.

So why not hit the town with this awareness plan? Why deploy media managers to try to make sure people don’t know about it? Because he sincerely believes that the party’s anti-Muslim vote bank might not like it. This is also what the BJP leaders would have us believe.

You may be wondering about the dangers of following seemingly paradoxical political strategies and messages. Well, when it comes to Modi, there are no paradoxes in the minds of voters. Watch how the party has relied on its promise of amended citizenship law in different contexts in different states to achieve the same election results.

In the 2016 assembly election in Assam, the BJP successfully sold it as a measure to drive out illegal immigrants (read Muslims) from Bangladesh. And in the 2018 Tripura assembly elections, the BJP promised the same citizenship law to immigrants from Bangladesh (Bengali Hindus in this case) and succeeded in unseating the left-leaning government. Look at another example.

BJP-led government in Haryana facilitates convicted rapist Ram Rahims frequent conditional releases; Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar continues to defend minister accused of sexually assaulting athletics coach; and, the BJP maintains a deafening silence as acclaimed female wrestlers accuse party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. BJP critics may find these examples paradoxical, but voters are known to see things differently. And they showed it in one election after another.

In the immediate context where the BJP does not want to focus too much on what Prime Minister Modi said about Muslims at the national executive meeting, it seems that the party is rethinking its electoral strategy since them July 2022 meeting in Hyderabad.

The BJP probably wants no confusion in the minds of its grassroots support base by showing a bleeding heart for minorities.

DK Singh is political editor, ThePrint. He tweets @dksingh73. Views are personal.

(Edited by Tarannum Khan)