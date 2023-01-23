Five Families at Langgur Malra Express Thanks to President Joko Widodo and Regent of Malra





Langgur, InfoPublik-Five Heads of Households (KK) from Langgur Village, Kei Kecil District, South East Moluccas Regency have expressed their gratitude to the South East Moluccas Regional Government for receiving support for home renovations after the visit of President Joko Widodo to the southeast of the Moluccas on September 14 and 15, 2022. Although the house they currently live in during renovations still has flaws such as ceilings, plastering and paint, Adrianus Rumangun, Glensi Alexander Kodah, Petrus Kodah, Ruth Ruth Rumangun and Riki Wiran said they were happy and grateful that their home has been renovated. . One of the aid recipients, Adrianus Rumangun, expressed his gratitude to Almighty God and thanked the Southeast Maluku Regional Government because his house had been repaired. “Thank you to the regent who helped repair my house,” said Adrianus Rumangun with tears in his eyes. A word of thanks to the local government of South East Maluku and an expression of gratitude to Almighty God were also delivered by Glensi Alexander Kodah, Petrus Kodah, Ruth Rumangun and Riki Wiran. May Almighty God reward the kindness of the Regent, said Ms Ruth Rumangun. Meanwhile, the regent of southeast Maluku, Muhamad Thaher Hanubun, who directly inspected the five houses of the five families, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the president for his visit to southeast Maluku. It should be noted that the five heads of this family were visited by Mr. President Jokowi during the President’s working visit to southeastern Maluku on September 14-15, 2022, said the regent of Hanubun. The Regent of Hanubun, advised the five heads of families who received help to occupy their respective houses which were repaired with joy and gratitude to Almighty God. During the inspection, the Hanubun Regent was accompanied by Head of Fisheries Department Nicodemus Ubro, Head of Social Service Hendrikus Watratan, Head of Kei Kecil Sub-district Nelles Rettob, Head of Secretariat Development Administration Regional Seles Bastian Ngamelubun, Secretary of Public Works Eki Ruban and Orangkay (village chief) Langgur Hironimus Dumatubun. MC Southeast Maluku / Adolof Labetubun.

You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. infopublic.id

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infopublik.id/kategori/nusantara/704458/lima-kk-di-langgur-maltra-sampaikan-terima-kasih-kepada-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos