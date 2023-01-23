Indonesian Jokowi scores record approval rating – The Diplomat





Beat ASEAN | Politics | South East Asia One year from the end of his second and final term, Joko Widodo is more popular than ever.

Advertising Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo is coming to the end of his term next year, with his approval rating hitting an all-time high this month, a local pollster said yesterday. Figures published by the polling organization Indonesian Institute of Investigation (LSI) yesterday showed that public satisfaction with Jokowi was 76.2% at the start of 2023, more than 13 points higher than in September. Of these, 18.7% of respondents said they were very satisfied with the performance of the chairs, and 57.5% who said they were somewhat satisfied. Meanwhile, only 14.8% of those polled said they were unhappy with Jokowi’s performance and 5.7% said they were very unhappy. The remaining 3.3% either did not respond or said they did not know. “Over the past three months, the President’s performance has increased in positive public perception, from 62.6% in September 2022 to 76.2% now. If we look at the last three months, the increase is quite significant,” LSI executive director Djayadi Hanan told reporters, according to a report from the news magazine Tempo. Diplomatic brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter In a separate space interview with Reuters, Hanan attributed the jump in Jokowis’ approval to governments easing COVID-19 restrictions last month, despite continued economic headwinds. “I think it was mainly because of the lifting of social restrictions and lower fuel prices,” he said. “The narrative that the economy will be very difficult, especially in 2023, has been there since the beginning of last year.” Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 a month. The LSI poll, conducted Jan. 7-11 and surveying more than 1,200 respondents, recorded pollsters’ highest approval rating for Jokowi since he first took office in 2014. His second and final term will end with elections in February 2024. This is simply remarkable for a leader who has been in office for nearly nine years and has recently undertaken a number of policies that have proven controversial. More recently, these have included the passing of a controversial new penal code and the issuance of emergency regulations that replaced a highly controversial job creation law, which unions and groups say of civil society, will undermine workers’ rights and environmental protection. The passing of the two laws was accompanied by major protests against Jokowis’ administration. Indeed, the LSI results come after a year in which Jokowis’ approval ratings began to tumble slightly, as the public grappled with the rising cost of a host of commodities. , especially cooking oil, amid the Russian-Ukrainian war and the lingering effects of the covid19 pandemic. The figures released by the Indonesian Political Indicators Investigator in May 2022 showed that satisfaction with the Indonesian leader fell to 58.1%, 12% lower than the previous January. Advertising Admittedly, this is still an approval rating that most Western politicians would kill for, and the fact that Jokowi’s approval appears to have recovered from even this drop reinforces his status as one of the politicians the most bulletproof in Asia. It also shows why, for a period last year, so many Jokowis administration officials lobbied to extend his tenure beyond the end of his second term, either by delaying the 2024 elections or changing the Constitution to allow him to run for a third term. . Although Jokowi ultimately disavowed the idea, he is likely to leave a firm imprint on the administration that will prevail in next year’s election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thediplomat.com/2023/01/indonesias-jokowi-registers-all-time-high-approval-rating/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos