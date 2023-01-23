



Oh no. Those who had argued that Rishi Sunak would herald a new era of conservative calm seem to have been mistaken. This weekend there are new reports of scandals during Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister. The Sunday time reports today that when Sharp was about to become chairman of the BBC at the end of 2020, he heard that Johnson was having money problems and put him in touch with his old friend Sam Blyth, a man of multi-millionaire Canadian businessman who is also a distant cousin of the PM. Blyth could offer Johnson quick access to the cash he wanted. The most popular james jeffrey

Ukraine is lucky to have British Challenger 2 tanks The deal was reportedly completed in the first week of December. Sharp came to Downing Street and discussed the details with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary. Blyth is said to be the guarantor of a loan of almost a million pounds for the Prime Minister. Sharp then introduced Case to Blyth, and he also met Johnson himself. The happy trio of Sharp, Blyth and Johnson then enjoyed a fancy dinner at Checkers, the PM’s country home in Buckinghamshire. They ate chop suey and drank wine, but apparently did not discuss the Prime Minister’s finances. Sharp said he just connected people. James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, did his best to defend the bizarre financial arrangement during this morning’s broadcast. Labour, meanwhile, say they want a parliamentary inquiry into what happened. But as the blame game unfolds in Westminster, Mr S was intrigued to see Rachel’s final appearance from Johnson’s sister. Speaking on the panel for BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg Sunday show, Johnson suggested Simon Case is at the heart of the 800,000 loans story and should come on the show to answer questions. Johnson said Case appears to be the kingpin. The cases that have morphed over the past year under Johnson, Truss and now Sunak are certainly a talking point in Westminster. Could he now find himself in the line of fire?

