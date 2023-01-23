Politics
India invokes emergency laws to ban BBC documentary Modi | India
The Indian government invoked emergency laws to block a BBC documentary examining the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during riots in the western state of Gujarat in 2002.
Controversy erupted in India over the first episode of the two-part programme, India: The Modi Question, which followed his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party and his appointment as chief minister of Gujarat.
The BBC also discovered memos showing that Modis’ conduct was criticized at the time by Western diplomats and the British government.
Modi has been haunted for decades by allegations of complicity in violence during the Gujarat riots, which erupted after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed on a train that had been set on fire. The fire was blamed on the state’s Muslim population.
Nearly 1,000 Muslims have died in the violence across the state. The police have been accused of staying away and Modi of not doing enough to protect the minority community. He has denied accusations that he failed to stop the riots, and in 2013 a Supreme Court panel said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.
The first episode of the documentary aired in the UK on Tuesday last week. It was not released in India, but its content, including unauthorized music videos, circulated on social media. This prompted a vehement response from the Modi government, which described the documentary as a piece of propaganda designed to push a particular discredited narrative.
The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly lingering colonial mindset are clearly visible, said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.
The documentary was also criticized in a joint statement by more than 300 former judges, bureaucrats and prominent figures who accused the BBC of promoting a British imperialist agenda and running as both judge and jury to rekindle Hindu-Muslim tensions. .
It was also raised in the UK parliament, where Labor MP Imran Hussain challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the UK government’s alleged knowledge of Modis’ role during the violence. I’m not sure I agree with the characterization at all, Sunak replied.
Over the weekend, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued instructions banning any sharing of clips from the episode under legislation introduced in 2021 that allows news blocking in the event of emergency.
Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the ministry, said the government had ordered Twitter and YouTube to remove dozens of accounts that were showing clips of the Modi documentary on the grounds that it undermined the sovereignty and integrity of the world. India and made unfounded allegations.
Videos sharing hostile BBC World propaganda and anti-India rubbish, disguised as a documentary on YouTube, and tweets sharing links to the BBC documentary have been blocked under India’s sovereign laws and rules, a Gupta said in a tweet.
The BBC said in a statement that its documentary had been rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards.
The decision to block the documentary comes amid an increasingly difficult environment for media and press freedom under the Modi government, with critical journalists and media facing state and judicial harassment. Last year, India slipped eight places in the press freedom index to 150 out of 180 counties, its worst position on record.
The BBC documentary’s ban has sparked outrage from opposition politicians, who have accused the Modi government of censorship. Mahua Moitra, MP for the opposition Trinamool Congress party, tweeted a link to a clip, writing: Too bad the Emperor and the courtiers of the world’s greatest democracy are so insecure. Sorry, I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship.
Asaduddin Owaisi, the chairman of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party, asked why a documentary on Modi had been blocked while another upcoming film revering Gandhis killer, Nathuram Godse, was released unchallenged.
