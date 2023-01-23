Parakram Diwas | 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra winners; Inauguration of the model of the Netaji memorial project

Combined photo of boards from newly named Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra (PVC) recipients. 21 islands in the archipelago were named in a ceremony on Monday. | Photo credit: PTI

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 21 largest unnamed islands in Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners. During the broadcast, the Prime Minister also unveiled via video conference the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji which will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

The Ross Islands, which are part of the Andaman Islands, were renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by Mr. Modi in 2018, while Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively.

The proposed memorial will include a museum, a cable car, a laser and sound show, a guided heritage trail through historic buildings and a themed children’s amusement park, in addition to a food hall, an official said. PTI.

These 21 islands will henceforth be known as the winners of Param Vir Chakra and the Netaji Memorial will be a site of inspiration for future generations, the Prime Minister said during the nomination ceremony. This land of Andaman is the land where the tricolor was first hoisted, where the government of independent India was first formed, he added.

Stating that Andaman identity was associated with symbols of slavery instead of memories of the freedom struggle, Mr Modi said: Even the names of our islands bore the imprint of slavery.

Also talking about the newly inaugurated statue of Netaji in New Delhi, he said that the statue of Netaji on the way to Kartavya reminds us of our duties. From Bengal to Delhi to Andaman, every part of the country salutes and cherishes Netaji’s legacy, Mr Modi said.

I believe that these initiatives should have been taken before in the interests of the nation, the Prime Minister said, noting that countries that have connected their eminent personalities and freedom fighters with the public in due time and, created and shared capable ideals, are those who went far in the race for development and nation building.

Mr Modi said many messages are contained in the naming of the 21 islands. The message is the message of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat; this message is the message of the bravery of our armed forces. Just as an ocean connects different islands, so the feeling of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat ignites the spirit of Bharat Mata and India First, he said.

From Major Somnath Sharma, Piru Singh, Major Shaitan Singh to Captain Manoj Pandey, Subedar Joginder Singh and Lance Naik Albert Ekka, from Veer Abdul Hameed and Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran to the 21 Paramveers, everyone had only one resolution Nation First! India first! This resolution has now become immortal forever in the name of these islands. A hill in Andaman is also dedicated to the name of Captain Vikram Batra of the Kargil War, he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah arrived in Port Blair on Sunday evening for a two-day visit to the archipelago, where he is due to address a public meeting at the occasion of the 126th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses, in addition to providing an update on development. Activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ initiative to name the islands after Param Vir Chakra winners will ensure they will be remembered forever, Shah said at the ceremony.

Mr Shah is likely to hoist the national flag on the day and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium, the very spot where the freedom fighter unfurled the tricolor on December 30, 1943.

The largest unnamed island was named after the first Param winner Vir Chakra, while the second largest unnamed island was named after the second Param winner Vir Chakra, and so on.

These islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Laureates viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Captain Subedar and Hony (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; To install CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flight Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Honourable Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

(With PTI entries)