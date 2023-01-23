NU organizes sports activities to commemorate 1 century





Photograph: President Joko Widodo releases the Porseni NU health walk in Solo, Central Java on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (Photo / BPMI Setpres) National, gemasulawesi – President Joko Widodo has instructed community organization Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) to organize regular sports activities such as NU Porseni Healthy Walk, in Solo, Central Java on Sunday, January 22, 2023 yesterday. NU itself organized sports activities in commemoration of NU’s 1st century anniversary. This agenda was also appreciated by President Joko Widodo. Read: Visiting Bunaken, President Joko Widodo mentions Chinese tourists According to President Joko Widodo, sports competition can guarantee public health. Optimal health capital will strengthen the existence of Indonesia in the future. Thanks to Porseni and health walk, all Nahdliyin are healthy and all Indonesian citizens are healthy. With health, our country will be strong, President Jokowi said in his official statement released on Monday, January 23, 2023. Read: President Joko Widodo checks food price stability in several North Sulawesi markets The president also hopes that these measures will improve the health of all Indonesians and make Indonesia a strong country. Meanwhile, KH Yahya Cholil Staquf, General Chairman of the Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) invited all NU members as well as the people of Indonesia to participate in the NU 1st Century Welcome. Read: The Kuwil-Kawangkoan Dam in North Sulawesi was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo Yahya said the presence of Indonesian leaders alongside the Nahdliyin community could encourage continued protection and concern for the Indonesian nation and state. “Today our leaders are with us, so we will never be far away and we will always support our leaders. Take care of Indonesia, take care of Indonesia, maintain the security of the nation and the state, fight for good for the future of the nation and the state, Yahya said. Read: President Joko Widodo in North Sulawesi for a working visit God willing, with the blessings of the founders of Nahdlatul Ulama, the prayers of Riyadoh and also the scholars for 100 years, God willing, our future will be brighter, he said. President Joko Widodo is known to have participated in the Porseni NU Health Walk along with thousands of other participants. (*/NRL) Publisher: Muhammad Azmi Mursalim Follow the latest Gemasulawesi news on:Google News Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gemasulawesi.com/joko-widodo-minta-nu-rutin-mengelar-kegiatan-olahraga/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos