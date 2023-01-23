Erdogan in Turkey announces elections for May 14

Istanbul (AFP) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced elections in Turkey will be held on May 14 – a month earlier than scheduled – as the opposition still seeks a unified candidate to stand against him.

This could prove to be the toughest election in Erdogan’s two-decade rule; which has seen economic booms, giant development projects as well as disputes with neighbors, wars and a failed coup.

“I will use my authority… (to) bring the election date forward to May 14,” Erdogan said in a video of his meeting with young people in the northwestern city of Bursa over the weekend.

The next general elections in Turkey were officially scheduled to take place on June 18.

“This is not a snap election but a breakthrough,” Erdogan said in the video broadcast shared by his office.

The Turkish leader said they had agreed on a calendar adjustment with his right-wing coalition junior partner to avoid disrupting school exam times.

Time passing by

The electoral campaign is due to start on March 10, which would leave even less time for the Turkish opposition to prepare.

They have been trying for months to agree on a single candidate to challenge Erdogan at the polls.

While high inflation and a weakening Turkish currency could help their cause, internal disagreements are working to Erdogan’s advantage.

He used government dominance in the media to control national political debate.

An opposition party source told AFP this week that their joint candidate would be announced in February.

Istanbul’s popular opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a frontrunner in opinion polls, which suggest he could beat Erdogan in a head-to-head race.

It was he who ended the dominance of Erdogan’s ruling party in the 2019 local elections.

Last month, an Istanbul court banned the 52-year-old from politics, but he appealed and can technically run for president.

Imamoglu’s legal battle has made the leader of the main opposition CHP party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the most likely candidate to stand against Erdogan.

A deliveryman and less telegenic than the mayor, Kilicdaroglu struggles to secure the support of other opposition leaders.

Erdogan’s long reign

Erdogan, a devout Muslim who neither drinks nor smokes, is seeking to secure a place for himself alongside Mustafa Kemal Atatürk – in the pantheon of transformative Turkish leaders.

Critics, however, accuse him of undermining the secular pillars of the modern republic.

Since coming to power in 2003, first as prime minister and then president, he has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure program, building tunnels, bridges and the country’s largest airport.

He defied Turkey’s coup-laden past and clipped the wings of the military, himself surviving a bloody coup attempt in 2016.

But his subsequent crackdown on opponents as well as rocky relations with NATO allies have raised questions about Turkey’s future direction under his rule.

On Wednesday, Erdogan signaled his intention to bring forward the election date to May 14, recalling the day Turkey held its first free election in 1950.

The winner on this occasion, Adnan Menderes – Prime Minister and emblematic figure of the Turkish conservatives – was overthrown by a military junta in 1960 and executed a year later.

Erdogan’s choice of May 14 is seen as a gesture towards the conservative electorate.

