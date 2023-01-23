Opposition leaders tweet link to BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slam ‘censorship’





New Delhi:

Opposition leaders have torn the Center over the removal of the controversial BBC series about Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Twitter and YouTube. Some of them tweeted alternate links where the first of the two-part series can be watched. Here is your 10-point cheat sheet in this great story: Asked about the government’s decision to block access to the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, Congress’s Gaurav Vallabh told reporters: ‘There is a plan of the Indian government called ‘Block in India’, as ‘ Make in India”, “Startup India”. The government does not want hard questions to be asked. If the BBC headquarters were in Delhi, the ED (Law Enforcement Directorate) might already have been at their doorstep.” Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra of Trinamool Congress both tweeted video links to the documentary. Calling it “censorship”, Mr O’Brien said Twitter had deleted his previous post which had received “thousands of views”. Today he said another one of his tweets survived “almost 3 days. WATCH”. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, known for her tough speeches in parliament, said the government was “shaky”. “Too bad the Emperor and courtiers of the world’s greatest democracy are so insecure (sic),” she tweeted. “Sorry I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship. Here is the link. Watch it while you can,” read a second tweet. “In the age of the VPN, what impact do these bans have under the emergency clauses cited by the I&B ministry to ban a BBC documentary. The more they despise it, write letters of protest, the more curious people would be about watch,” tweeted Sena’s Shiv Priyanka Chaturvedi. Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted saying “Some people in India still haven’t overcome colonial intoxication”. “They consider the BBC above the Supreme Court of India and lower the dignity and image of the country to the fullest extent possible to please their moral masters,” reads a rough translation of his tweet. in Hindi. “Minorities, or for that matter every community in India are progressing positively. India’s image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India,” he said. he added in another tweet. Sources said the Department of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) had asked Twitter and YouTube to block the first episode of the BBC documentary series, which claims to have investigated aspects of the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Modi was the chief minister of the state. The Center had criticized the series, calling it “a piece of propaganda that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset”. “We believe this to be a propaganda piece designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly lingering colonial mindset are plainly visible,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. More than 300 former judges, bureaucrats and prominent citizens have criticized the BBC, saying it is the archetype of past British imperialism in India “positioning itself as both judge and jury to resuscitate Hindu-Muslim tensions”. Prominent British citizens of Indian origin have condemned the series. Prominent British citizen Lord Rami Ranger said that “the BBC has caused great harm to over a billion Indians”. Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from the series. In a snub to Pakistani-born MP Imran Hussain, who raised the issue, he told the British parliament he “disagrees with the characterization” of his Indian counterpart. Post a comment Opposition leaders have torn the Center over the removal of the controversial BBC series about Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Twitter and YouTube. Some of them tweeted alternate links where the first of the two-part series can be watched.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/opposition-leaders-tweet-link-of-bbc-series-on-pm-slam-censorship-3715214

