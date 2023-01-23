PLA media vilify India as Xi inspects ALC troops ahead of Chinese New Year

VSChinese President Xi Jinping inspects the combat readiness of border troops. Daily PLA again shines the spotlight on the Red Army division of the People’s Liberation Army. Chinese communities around the world welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Han Zheng could replace Wang Qishan as China’s next vice president. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is likely to visit China in February. Chinescope looks back on a relatively quiet week of news from Beijing and around the world.

China over the week

Good luck in the Year of the Rabbit, Xi said during a video conference with PLA troops from four locations.

On Jan. 20, Xi marked the Lunar New Year with an inspection of frontline troops Unlike previous years, Xi did not leave Beijing this time and met with troops via video call. But there was an Indian angle to the video greetings released by CCTV daily news arm, Xinwen Lianbo.

Border guards seen in the TV video were guarding the Khunjerab Gate post in the Karakoram region of the China-Pakistan border, which is the hub of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The border guard station of the Khunjerab Border Defense Company of the Xinjiang Military Region guards the western homeland gate, said a playback of the video broadcast by Xinhua News Agency.

Xi had a message for the PLA troops stationed in the Xinjiang Military District.

Xi Jinping asked about the management and control of the company’s border patrols, praised them as ancient models of national defense and border defense, and encouraged everyone to make persistent efforts and make new contributions, reported them Xinhua News Agency.

New Year’s greetings to PLA troops were in good place reported by major Chinese Communist Party (CCP) newspapers, including the front page of People’s Daily.

Along with border troops, Xi inspected the PLA Air Force’s aviation brigade, the 173rd PLA Navy and Armed Police Falcon Commando training.

Ahead of the Chinese New Year, the PLA media extensively covered border troops in the Xinjiang region with a finger always pointed at India.

From the initial construction of a border guard company built in a stone crack to the bridgehead of the western section of the New Eurasian Continental Bridge in China, which has attracted worldwide attention. No matter how the environment changed, the border guards always resisted the plateau winds, said a poetic description of the soldiers at the border outposts.

But there was something else missing this year.

Since 2018, Xi has sign the order of mobilization of troops for military training during the first week of each new year. But no such troop mobilization order has been signed and published by the PLA media in 2023. The omission cannot be explained simply as an oversight and could imply that the PLA may have achieve a training target set by the Central Military Commission.

Military personnel around the world are halting training activities ahead of a potential conflict, but this omission does not necessarily mean the PLA has halted all training activities for the rest of the year. We do not know the precise context of this movement and may need to closely monitor PLA activities along the border for the remainder of 2023.

Although Xi’s troop inspection may not appear to be related to recent border hostilities in Ladakh, the PLA has published an article to highlight the presence of border troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The item, A Red Army Division in the Xinjiang Military Region: Listen to the Party Command, Carry on the Blood and Go Forwardwas published on 5e page of Daily PLA January 16. The Red Army Division is a special division of the PLA, which has served throughout Ladakh since the time of the 1962 war.

The article highlighted the need to promote and implement the spirit of the 20e CPC Party Congress. Similar articles have been published highlighting the importance of frontline border defense since the conclusion of the Party Congress in October last year.

The same article adds that new troops are being trained and deployed in the Xinjiang Military District, including areas across from Ladakh.

During the winter season, the division had another group of new soldiers in the training base after completing training in the company. A regiment of five battalions. A company instructor, Ding Weichang, specially led the new soldiers into the company’s hall of honor, according to an article published by Daily PLA January 16.

He quotes several PLA officers on their experience of serving in the Red Army division, expressing their readiness to follow the CCP and prepare for future wars.

In the new journey, we must stay in the front line of border defense, develop excellent skills, fight, prepare for war and build at the same time, and strive to achieve the goal of a century-old army said Li Lei, director of a regiment’s political work department.

Xi’s message to the troops stationed at the Khunjerab gate post and the Daily PLA article may surprise some. But the narrative of the Karakoram region’s defense against neighboring India is scattered across Chinese state media and the PLA’s WeChat accounts.

Lunar New Year 2023 celebrations will be surprisingly different this time around. Millions of Chinese will be able to travel to their hometown for the first time in two years. Beijing recently removed its Covid-19 restrictions, which had drastically curtailed New Year’s travel to the country.

High-speed trains departing from major population centers such as Beijing and Shanghai are packed.

The total number of passenger trips for the travel rush years, or Chunyun, is expected to reach 2.1 billion, nearly twice as many as last year or 70.3% of the 2019 reading, according to the Ministry of transportation, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, a Chinese government epidemiologist has claimed 80% of the country’s population has been infected with Covid while downplaying the possibility of a new wave during the Lunar New Year holiday.

China’s political process may look like a black box, but China’s reckless observers try to read every move with hawkish eyes to get a sense of what’s next.

A list of delegates was recently proposed for the 14e National People’s Congress, which will open in March. Xi was unanimously elected as a congressman from Jiangsu.

But the selection of another Chinese politician has sparked speculation over who will replace Wang Qishan as China’s next vice president. Han Zheng, who left on the 19e Politburo Standing Committee, was chosen as a representative to the 14e Shandong National People’s Congress. Hans’ selection has sparked speculation that he could be tipped to replace the current vice president, who plays an important role in the Politburo and can even attend some Standing Committee meetings.

We don’t know if Han will be accorded the same status as Wang in Xi’s relatively autonomous third term.

China in the world news

Beijing and Washington expressed interest in normalizing bilateral relations when US President Joe Biden and Xi met in Bali last year. Now, the two sides are looking to renew the dialogue to find areas of cooperation where the cracks of disagreement are not too wide.

According to the State Department, Antony Blinken will likely travel to China on February 6.

I will have the opportunity to travel to China in the coming weeks to follow the discussions of the presidents precisely to advance these lines of communication between us, said Blinken at a press conference in Washington.

Given the current geopolitical climate, one might have expected Beijing to miss the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. But it really wasn’t.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He was, in fact, gift in Davos to send a message to the crowd of high-profile billionaires that Beijing is here to stay. Liu tried to signal that China is back and open for business after lifting its strict Covid controls. But the Davos narrative is increasingly disconnected from the reality of intense geopolitics and changing supply chains. Therefore, Liu’s message did not make headlines.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He is currently MOFA Taiwan Fellow based in Taipei and tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

