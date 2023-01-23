Politics
PM Modi unveils model of Netajis National Memorial and names 21 unnamed islands of Andaman Nicobar
New Delhi: On Monday, the Prime Minister remembered Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th birthday and extended his greetings to compatriots on the occasion of Parakram Diwas.
He said it was from the Andaman country where the free tricolor was first hoisted.
Prime Minister Modi said an attempt has been made to forget Netaji, but the 21st century is witnessing the change in how Netaji is remembered today at every moment. He said that the works related to Subhas Chandra, which have been done in the past 8-9 years, should have been done in the years after India’s independence.
About the naming of the islands of Andaman and Nicobar, he said: “The 21 winners of Paramveer Chakra, by whose name these islands of Andaman-Nicobar will henceforth be known, considered each part of the homeland as their whole .”
He said that all 21 Paramveers had only one resolution – “India first”. “Today in the naming of these islands, their resolve has become immortal forever. The potential of the Andamans is enormous. Over the past 8 years, the country has made continuous efforts in this direction,” he said. added.
“Veer Savarkar and many other heroes who fought for the country were incarcerated in this Andaman country. When I visited Port Blair 4-5 years ago I dedicated Indian names to the 3 main islands there,” the prime minister said.
The Prime Minister said: “Many messages are contained in the naming of the 21 islands which have new names today. The message is of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat; this message is of the bravery of our armed forces.”
The Prime Minister further mentioned that people are now coming to Andaman and Nicobar Islands to learn and experience the history of India.
Prime Minister Modi also unveiled the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji which will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. The Prime Minister also named 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Veer Chakra winners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji which will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. pic.twitter.com/nrzldpgKkD
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names the 21 largest unnamed islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, via video conference. pic.twitter.com/MUEdMgF2ZL
Mocking previous governments at the Centre, the prime minister said the country’s potential and islands had been underestimated for decades.
“For decades, the potential of the country was underestimated. But now India is seen as capable of reaching the heights of modern development. The islands of India can offer a lot to the world. potential was not recognized, and no action was taken,” he said.
The Indian government, in 2021, celebrated the birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter for the first time as Parakram Diwas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking at a ceremony to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar via video conference, on the occasion of Parakram Diwas marking the 126th birthday of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. During the event, he also unveiled the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji, which will be built on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Dweep.
In honor of Netaji, the Union Territory’s Ross Island was named Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the island in 2018. Likewise, Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.
The 21 islands are named after 21 Param Veer Chakra winners and the largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Veer Chakra winner, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra winner, and so on .
The islands were named after 21 Param Veer Chakra winners including Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd). pic.twitter.com/XCbD75KUEQ
These islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Laureates viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Captain Subedar and Hony (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; To install CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flight Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Honourable Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.
