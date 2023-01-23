Visit Solo Safari, President Jokowi observes revitalization progress





President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo visited Solo Safari Tourist Area, Surakarta City, Central Java Province on Monday, January 23, 2023. In his statement after the visit, the President said the visit was for the purpose of to see the results of the revitalization of the animal park of Taru Jurug or Solo Safari. The president believes that the results of the revitalization will make Solo’s new tourist destinations a better city. “I have been invited by the Mayor to attend the redesign of Jurug Park which has now become Solo Safari. I see it is very good, although it is not finished it looks like it will be very good and that it will become a new tourist destination in the city of Solo,” the president said. The President also declared his commitment to continue supporting the process of revitalizing productive assets in the city of Surakarta. According to the President, after receiving a report from the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a number of amusement and educational parks will be built in the city of Surakarta. “I am Told Pak Wali in Balekambang, later there will be a night market in Gatot Subroto, so there will be new places, there will be a Techno Park which will be visited by young people,” said the President. Meanwhile, Solo Safari General Manager Shinta Aditya said that Solo Safari is one of the playgrounds that will become a new icon for Solo City. Shinta said Solo Safari aims to change tourist destinations from simple food tours to other tours in Solo City. “Maybe if all this time people have been coming to Solo, the focus is only on culinary delights. Later, when there is already a Solo Safari, the hope is that it can attract many tourists to stay longer in Solo and become an icon of Solo City,” Shinta said. Shinta also hopes that Solo Safari can be enjoyed by tourists, especially Solo residents. Currently, Solo Safari Phase 1 revitalization progress has reached 90% and will be open to the public on January 27, 2023. “I hope the people of Solo can enjoy the tours we have prepared for their citizens and that they can be a source of pride for all of us,” Shinta said.

