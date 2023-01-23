Turkey’s upcoming elections could be its last real democratic vote

politicians everywhere the world tells voters that the next election in their country will be the most important of their lives; it’s a favorite, and well-honed, vote-exit tactics in the United States and beyond. In 2023, however, there is one country where a claim about the existential importance of elections might really be true: Turkey. This week, the country’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan bring forward the date of Turkey’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, a month ahead of schedule, even as the country reels from a spiraling economic crisis and growing social polarization.

Turkey has become a competitive authoritarian country in textbooks.

Erdogan has now been in power for two decades, a period during which he has gone from being perceived in the West as a pragmatic economic reformer into an authoritarian who replaced Turkish institutions with a strongman regime centered on himself and his close aides. Time may be running out to prevent this country of 84 million people and NATO ally that Western powers have an obligation to defend from turning into a permanent one-man show. Turkey has become a competitive authoritarian country in textbooks. It’s authoritarian in the sense that Erdogan imprisons his opponents and institutions have been ousted, but it’s competitive enough that we can talk about meaningful elections, said Gnl Tol, director of the Turkish Studies program at the Middle East Institute and author of Erdogans War: A Strongmans Struggle at Home and in Syria. Obviously the level playing field is not level and the opposition is struggling, but there are elections and there are limits to what they can be rigged, especially in big cities.

Turkey’s opposition divided between secularists, Islamists, nationalists and pro-Kurdish parties has attempted to form a coalition that includes at least some of these forces, united in a movement known as the Table of Sixes who proposed reforms to the Turkish Constitution to undo the consolidation of power that took place under Erdogan. Polls show that the electorate is roughly equally polarized behind Erdogan’s supporters and the various opposition movements. However, even with elections looming on the horizon, the opposition has yet to coalesce around a single leader. All of this means that the vote will not only be fiercely contested, but likely subject to challenge by whoever fails. Approaching In the upcoming vote, the man seen as Erdogan’s most serious challenger, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, has been sentenced to two years in prison by a Turkish court and banned from politics. He was found guilty of insulting public officials, based on a 2019 remark where he called election officials fools, in a press release. The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, whose popular leader Selahattin Demirtas has been in prison since 2016, is now facing serious threats Turkish courts seeking to block access to its own bank accounts, a move seen as a likely prelude to the party’s complete ban from politics. Despite these kinds of heavy-handed measures, elections in Turkey are still considered free, even fair, and therefore widely seen as worthy of contestation. In 2019, Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party lost in local elections across the country, including a disputed vote for Istanbul in which Imamoglu came out on top.

As Tol puts it, the upcoming national elections are the last chance for the opposition to prevent Turkey’s descent from a country with independent institutions and centers of power into what would be a personalist regime revolving around its chief. Turkey has seen many periods of dictatorship in the past, as well as an authoritarian military regime that has intervened to manipulate elections, stage coups and even leaders executed who violated its prerogatives. Yet the dysfunctionality of Turkish politics and economics in recent years seems to reflect a dangerous new frontier. The Justice and Development Party, known by its Turkish initials AKP, presided over an unprecedented reduction in state capacity. Thousands of civil servants have been purged or sent to prison for disloyalty to the ruling government, particularly following a failed coup attempt in 2016. The purges have taken their toll. Many institutions in Turkey just don’t work anymoreeven as the government-controlled media portrays an alternate reality of ever-increasing political and economic strength. The AKP has managed to consolidate its hegemonic status in Turkish politics, but at the cost of undermining the very institutions through which it is supposed to govern, wrote Burak Kadercan, a Turkey expert at the US Naval War College, in a recent article for the national security publication War on the Rocks. The result is an institutional decay that is gradually but surely transforming the Turkish political landscape. In the USA, a favorite argument of progressive political activists is that racism harms not only minorities, but also the majority community by alienating them from their own material interests. This argument is true not only in the United States, but also in Turkey. Stirring up ultranationalist sentiments against the Kurdish minority population has long been a favored voting tactic of politicians pursuing their own interests. In the early years of his rule, Erdogan was popular with many Kurds for taking a more conciliatory stance on the country’s longstanding ethnic conflict and pursuing peace talks with militant Kurdish leaders. He has since returned to the Turkish political norm of suppressing Kurdish political participation and waging war in the heavily Kurdish southeast of the country.

If the opposition coalition manages to appeal to the Kurdish population, it will probably win the elections, whereas if it does not have this support, it will be very difficult, if not impossible.