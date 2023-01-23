Politics
Turkey’s upcoming elections could be its last real democratic vote
politicians everywhere the world tells voters that the next election in their country will be the most important of their lives; it’s a favorite, and well-honed, vote-exit tactics in the United States and beyond. In 2023, however, there is one country where a claim about the existential importance of elections might really be true: Turkey.
This week, the country’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan bring forward the date of Turkey’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, a month ahead of schedule, even as the country reels from a spiraling economic crisis and growing social polarization.
Turkey has become a competitive authoritarian country in textbooks.
Erdogan has now been in power for two decades, a period during which he has gone from being perceived in the West as a pragmatic economic reformer into an authoritarian who replaced Turkish institutions with a strongman regime centered on himself and his close aides.
Time may be running out to prevent this country of 84 million people and NATO ally that Western powers have an obligation to defend from turning into a permanent one-man show.
Turkey has become a competitive authoritarian country in textbooks. It’s authoritarian in the sense that Erdogan imprisons his opponents and institutions have been ousted, but it’s competitive enough that we can talk about meaningful elections, said Gnl Tol, director of the Turkish Studies program at the Middle East Institute and author of Erdogans War: A Strongmans Struggle at Home and in Syria. Obviously the level playing field is not level and the opposition is struggling, but there are elections and there are limits to what they can be rigged, especially in big cities.
Turkey’s opposition divided between secularists, Islamists, nationalists and pro-Kurdish parties has attempted to form a coalition that includes at least some of these forces, united in a movement known as the Table of Sixes who proposed reforms to the Turkish Constitution to undo the consolidation of power that took place under Erdogan.
Polls show that the electorate is roughly equally polarized behind Erdogan’s supporters and the various opposition movements. However, even with elections looming on the horizon, the opposition has yet to coalesce around a single leader. All of this means that the vote will not only be fiercely contested, but likely subject to challenge by whoever fails.
Approaching In the upcoming vote, the man seen as Erdogan’s most serious challenger, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, has been sentenced to two years in prison by a Turkish court and banned from politics. He was found guilty of insulting public officials, based on a 2019 remark where he called election officials fools, in a press release.
The pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, whose popular leader Selahattin Demirtas has been in prison since 2016, is now facing serious threats Turkish courts seeking to block access to its own bank accounts, a move seen as a likely prelude to the party’s complete ban from politics.
Despite these kinds of heavy-handed measures, elections in Turkey are still considered free, even fair, and therefore widely seen as worthy of contestation. In 2019, Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party lost in local elections across the country, including a disputed vote for Istanbul in which Imamoglu came out on top.
As Tol puts it, the upcoming national elections are the last chance for the opposition to prevent Turkey’s descent from a country with independent institutions and centers of power into what would be a personalist regime revolving around its chief.
Turkey has seen many periods of dictatorship in the past, as well as an authoritarian military regime that has intervened to manipulate elections, stage coups and even leaders executed who violated its prerogatives. Yet the dysfunctionality of Turkish politics and economics in recent years seems to reflect a dangerous new frontier.
The Justice and Development Party, known by its Turkish initials AKP, presided over an unprecedented reduction in state capacity. Thousands of civil servants have been purged or sent to prison for disloyalty to the ruling government, particularly following a failed coup attempt in 2016.
The purges have taken their toll. Many institutions in Turkey just don’t work anymoreeven as the government-controlled media portrays an alternate reality of ever-increasing political and economic strength.
The AKP has managed to consolidate its hegemonic status in Turkish politics, but at the cost of undermining the very institutions through which it is supposed to govern, wrote Burak Kadercan, a Turkey expert at the US Naval War College, in a recent article for the national security publication War on the Rocks. The result is an institutional decay that is gradually but surely transforming the Turkish political landscape.
In the USA, a favorite argument of progressive political activists is that racism harms not only minorities, but also the majority community by alienating them from their own material interests. This argument is true not only in the United States, but also in Turkey. Stirring up ultranationalist sentiments against the Kurdish minority population has long been a favored voting tactic of politicians pursuing their own interests.
In the early years of his rule, Erdogan was popular with many Kurds for taking a more conciliatory stance on the country’s longstanding ethnic conflict and pursuing peace talks with militant Kurdish leaders. He has since returned to the Turkish political norm of suppressing Kurdish political participation and waging war in the heavily Kurdish southeast of the country.
If the opposition coalition manages to appeal to the Kurdish population, it will probably win the elections, whereas if it does not have this support, it will be very difficult, if not impossible.
The opposition, much of which comes from the secular nationalist old guard that has long viewed Kurdish culture, nationalism and rights with contempt, has so far failed to chart a different course on this issue, remaining largely silent in the face of the crackdown on pro-Kurdish political parties and leaders.
The opposition’s biggest weakness is its stance on the Kurdish issue, Tol said. From a simple mathematical point of view, if the opposition coalition manages to seduce the Kurdish population, it will probably win the elections, whereas if it does not have this support, it will be very difficult, if not impossible.
This view is picked up by Turkish pollsterswho have taken to warning in recent months that the only hope for an opposition coalition to win will be to forge ties with Kurdish political movements.
Tol said the failure of mainstream oppositions to side with the Kurds reflects a fear of alienating nationalist segments from their own base. This failure, she said, is to the detriment of everyone, not just Kurds, but also Turks who want to live in a democratic and prosperous country.
Whether or not they take that advice, this election now a month earlier than expected could really be Turkey’s last chance to avoid a bleak future of democratic decline and economic chaos.
Turkey is a NATO member country whose destiny is intimately linked to that of the European Union. As much as activists and politicians may cry wolf about the importance of any life-changing vote, sometimes, like today, the wolf really can be at the door.
|
Sources
2/ https://theintercept.com/2023/01/22/turkey-election-erdogan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s upcoming elections could be its last real democratic vote
- Visit Solo Safari, President Jokowi observes revitalization progress
- PM Modi unveils model of Netajis National Memorial and names 21 unnamed islands of Andaman Nicobar
- How a Community Turned a Bookshelf into a Full-Fledged Library at Blk 2 Holland Ave – Mothership.SG
- The women who dress the men
- PLA media vilify India as Xi inspects ALC troops ahead of Chinese New Year
- Saline Hockey Claims SEC Red Title
- Traffic notice in Delhi for the dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade. Check the routes to avoid
- Joint leave, President Jokowi invites his grandchildren to visit Solo Safari
- Women’s tennis suffers first defeat, Doubleheader – UK Athletics split
- Opposition leaders tweet link to BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slam ‘censorship’
- Delhi Traffic Police issues warning ahead of Republic Day rehearsals on January 23 Check Details