Politics
Macau ponders the future even as tourists and gamblers return
“We don’t have enough goods for this Lunar New Year because we didn’t expect it,” a business owner named Li told AFP.
Tourists may be back, but Beijing wants the former Portuguese colony to diversify its casino-dependent economy.
President Xi Jinping led a years-long anti-corruption campaign that cracked down on money laundering and gambling.
Still, quitting gambling – and the huge tax revenues generated by casinos – will be a tough habit to break.
“Government has an inherent conflict,” gaming consultant David Green told AFP.
“He must be seen by central government as promoting non-gambling, but…he must be mindful of maintaining his revenue stream.”
The city of some 700,000 people is the only place in China where casinos operate legally and has for years relied on gamblers from mainland China as an economic lifeline.
Last year, Macau saw gaming revenues plunge to a record 42 billion patacas ($5.2 billion) after the government shuttered most businesses at the height of a coronavirus surge.
“I can’t use the old ways”
Macau grants just six operating concessions for a multibillion-dollar industry that, until the pandemic hit, generated six times Las Vegas’ gambling revenue.
In December, the government granted new ten-year concessions to all licensees, effectively maintaining the status quo but adding new requirements for non-gambling investments.
The companies have since pledged a total of $14.9 billion for projects including theme parks, convention and exhibition centers, fine restaurants and performance venues.
Former lawmaker Sulu Sou said it was “a step forward” for Macau to set out clear diversification requirements, instead of relying on vague slogans as it has done for years.
“Changes in the industry and changing attitudes towards gambling in mainland China have forced the [Macau] government to state these requirements in black and white,” he told AFP.
Sou pointed to the downfall of “junket king” Alvin Chau, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison last week for organizing large-scale illegal gambling.
“It was a major signal to society that even though we are returning to normalcy, we can no longer use the old ways to make a fortune,” Sou said.
Chau was the figurehead of an industry that thrived by enticing big players from mainland China to gamble in Macau, running VIP rooms and extending betting credit.
VIP guests contributed about 15% of industry revenue before the pandemic, but the majority of that sum is believed to be “gone for good” due to regulatory issues, Credit Suisse analysts say.
“China’s multi-year campaign against capital outflows and cross-border gambling has continued rather than waned,” they wrote earlier this month.
The Legacy of the Pandemic Lingers
Macau last month dismantled most of its pandemic controls and reopened its borders, following Beijing’s abrupt decision to abandon its zero-COVID policy.
For residents like pharmacist Mariana Soares, the reopening capped nearly three years of anxiety and economic slump – but it also came with a boost.
“It’s a shock to the system,” she told AFP.
“Suddenly everyone walks in and it’s like everything that happened before has been erased.”
Dance studio owner Kam Pang said he was closing his business after two “mentally exhausting” years, adding that he lost up to $25,000 when the government ordered businesses closed.
“We couldn’t do business because all of a sudden we were in lockdown for half a month,” he said.
Eager to make the virus a memory, Macau officials have doubled down on New Year’s Eve celebrations in the hope that economic momentum can be maintained.
High-end hotels were fully booked over the holiday season, and officials said weekend visitor arrivals were back to around half of pre-pandemic levels.
Consumer gaming revenue is expected to reach 55% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year and 85% in 2024, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.
Soares told AFP that the pandemic has changed the way she sees her hometown and that she would consider leaving for better economic opportunities.
“Macau will bounce back, I just don’t know if it would return to its glory days,” she said.
Pang said he thinks Macau is “slowly establishing new ways of surviving.”
“The question is whether people would like to come to Macau not to play but for other things.”
—AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theonlinecitizen.com/2023/01/23/macau-ponders-future-even-as-tourists-and-gamblers-return/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Macau ponders the future even as tourists and gamblers return
- Maryse celebrates her birthday in a super revealing photo in a red dress
- Sethi announces major developments regarding the Asia Cup, Afghanistan series
- Australian Open 2023 – Djokovic vs. Minaur –
- Treatment Protocol for Endometriosis Patients
- A teenager is arrested as part of the criminal series
- Studies Show Mindfulness Exercises Are As Effective As Anxiety Medications
- Chinese investment in Western Hemisphere raises concerns for US, says SOUTHCOM commander
- Le Du and Bakhaya record big singles wins as spiders fall to Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Player Makes a Stunning Stranger Things-Inspired Dress
- Turkey’s upcoming elections could be its last real democratic vote
- Visit Solo Safari, President Jokowi observes revitalization progress