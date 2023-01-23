Macau ponders the future even as tourists and gamblers return

Macau’s streets were packed as the Lunar New Year approached after pandemic controls were abruptly lifted, but it’s far from business as usual as China’s casino hub grapples with questions about its future. Mainland Chinese tourists filled winding passageways leading to the historic ruins of Saint Paul, and shops selling local snacks like almond cookies and jerky struggled to keep up.

“We don’t have enough goods for this Lunar New Year because we didn’t expect it,” a business owner named Li told AFP.

Tourists may be back, but Beijing wants the former Portuguese colony to diversify its casino-dependent economy.

President Xi Jinping led a years-long anti-corruption campaign that cracked down on money laundering and gambling.

Still, quitting gambling – and the huge tax revenues generated by casinos – will be a tough habit to break.

“Government has an inherent conflict,” gaming consultant David Green told AFP.

“He must be seen by central government as promoting non-gambling, but…he must be mindful of maintaining his revenue stream.”

The city of some 700,000 people is the only place in China where casinos operate legally and has for years relied on gamblers from mainland China as an economic lifeline.

Last year, Macau saw gaming revenues plunge to a record 42 billion patacas ($5.2 billion) after the government shuttered most businesses at the height of a coronavirus surge.

“I can’t use the old ways”

Macau grants just six operating concessions for a multibillion-dollar industry that, until the pandemic hit, generated six times Las Vegas’ gambling revenue.

In December, the government granted new ten-year concessions to all licensees, effectively maintaining the status quo but adding new requirements for non-gambling investments.

The companies have since pledged a total of $14.9 billion for projects including theme parks, convention and exhibition centers, fine restaurants and performance venues.

Former lawmaker Sulu Sou said it was “a step forward” for Macau to set out clear diversification requirements, instead of relying on vague slogans as it has done for years.

“Changes in the industry and changing attitudes towards gambling in mainland China have forced the [Macau] government to state these requirements in black and white,” he told AFP.

Sou pointed to the downfall of “junket king” Alvin Chau, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison last week for organizing large-scale illegal gambling.

“It was a major signal to society that even though we are returning to normalcy, we can no longer use the old ways to make a fortune,” Sou said.

Chau was the figurehead of an industry that thrived by enticing big players from mainland China to gamble in Macau, running VIP rooms and extending betting credit.

VIP guests contributed about 15% of industry revenue before the pandemic, but the majority of that sum is believed to be “gone for good” due to regulatory issues, Credit Suisse analysts say.

“China’s multi-year campaign against capital outflows and cross-border gambling has continued rather than waned,” they wrote earlier this month.

The Legacy of the Pandemic Lingers

Macau last month dismantled most of its pandemic controls and reopened its borders, following Beijing’s abrupt decision to abandon its zero-COVID policy.

For residents like pharmacist Mariana Soares, the reopening capped nearly three years of anxiety and economic slump – but it also came with a boost.

“It’s a shock to the system,” she told AFP.

“Suddenly everyone walks in and it’s like everything that happened before has been erased.”

Dance studio owner Kam Pang said he was closing his business after two “mentally exhausting” years, adding that he lost up to $25,000 when the government ordered businesses closed.

“We couldn’t do business because all of a sudden we were in lockdown for half a month,” he said.

Eager to make the virus a memory, Macau officials have doubled down on New Year’s Eve celebrations in the hope that economic momentum can be maintained.

High-end hotels were fully booked over the holiday season, and officials said weekend visitor arrivals were back to around half of pre-pandemic levels.

Consumer gaming revenue is expected to reach 55% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year and 85% in 2024, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.

Soares told AFP that the pandemic has changed the way she sees her hometown and that she would consider leaving for better economic opportunities.

“Macau will bounce back, I just don’t know if it would return to its glory days,” she said.

Pang said he thinks Macau is “slowly establishing new ways of surviving.”

“The question is whether people would like to come to Macau not to play but for other things.”

—AFP