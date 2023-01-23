Politics
Chinese New Year of the Rabbit makes fortune in Indonesia – Xinhua
People visit a lantern show held as part of Chinese New Year celebrations at a shopping mall in South Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Major cities in Indonesia have held a series of traditional events, such as lion dance performances and displays of Chinese zodiac lanterns, which can easily be found on streets and shopping malls, to attract people. Chinese tourists.
JAKARTA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — “Sales are already much better than last year. I am so happy and grateful. I hope my fortune will continue to flow in,” said Jelita Riyadi, the one of the store owners of Glodok, a famous Chinatown in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.
Over the past few days, Riyadi’s stall has been frequently visited by people celebrating the Chinese New Year. As a Chinese Indonesian herself, Riyadi sells red envelopes, new clothes, decorative items as well as handicrafts with the image of the rabbit.
In Indonesia, a large population of Chinese Indonesians celebrated the start of the Chinese Year of the Rabbit on Sunday.
Riyadi, a resident of West Jakarta, recalled his times celebrating the Chinese New Year, locally known as Imlek, over the past two years as the archipelago country was still struggling to contain the spread of COVID. -19.
“When the cases skyrocketed, it was very difficult for us to fully celebrate Imlek as per tradition. My family just stayed home, had a simple dinner the day before Imlek and exchanged gifts,” she said. “This year, we can finally celebrate the festival like we did before the pandemic.”
People watch a lion dance performance during a cultural event to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Earlier this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo lifted COVID-19-related restrictions on community activities, citing that most of the country’s population already has antibodies against the virus. However, the president called on the public to remain vigilant and to continue wearing a mask indoors and in crowds.
Major cities across the archipelago have held a series of traditional events, such as lion dance performances and Chinese zodiac lantern displays, which can be easily found on streets and malls.
While the Indonesian government has declared the following Monday a compulsory public holiday, some people have already left the bustling city of Jakarta for other cities and tourist spots for the Imlek holiday.
People watch a lion dance performance during a cultural event to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport experienced an influx of air passengers during this festive period. Airport spokesman Holik Muardi told local media that the airport registered around 136,000 passengers on Friday, a 12% increase from a normal day.
The resort island of Bali, North Sumatra, West Kalimantan and South Sulawesi, he said, are currently the favorite destinations for domestic and international travellers.
In Labuan Bajo, a town near Komodo National Park where the famous Komodo dragons live, hotels have set up special dinner decorations and menus to let tourists feel the Chinese New Year vibe.
“It’s surprising for me to be able to eat Chinese food and hear an artist use the local instrument to play Chinese festive songs during New Year’s Eve in my hotel. I felt really welcome here” , said Yang Miao, a Chinese tourist from Jiangsu in eastern China. Province.
On Sunday morning, Bali received the first direct flight from China since the pandemic began in early 2020, signaling the resumption of regular direct flights between Chinese cities and Bali in the near future.
The chartered flight carrying more than 200 Chinese tourists landed at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport from Shenzhen city in southern China.
Tourists exit Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia on January 29. 22, 2023. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)
Earlier this month, Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said Indonesia was ready to welcome Chinese tourists “with a red carpet”.
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) recorded 2.07 million Chinese tourist arrivals in 2019.
The government expects at least 253,000 Chinese tourists to visit the country this year, Uno said.
