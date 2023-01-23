Prime Minister Modi names 21 largest unnamed Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Discover the names here | Latest India News





Twenty-one major unnamed islands in Andaman and Nicobar were named after Param Vir Chakra winners on Monday at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. He also unveiled the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji which will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, formerly known as Ross Islands. Addressing the event, the Prime Minister noted that many messages are contained in the naming of the 21 islands, including that of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat”. Today, the 21st century sees how Netaji Subhash, who tried to fade away after independence, the country remembers the same Netaji every moment, Prime Minister Modi has said. For decades, there has been a demand for the declassification of files related to Netaji. The country has also done this work with full dedication, he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the ceremony in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Speaking at the event, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to name the islands after Param Vir Chakra winners will ensure they will be remembered forever. The largest unnamed island was named after the first winner of the Param Vir Chakra award, Major Somnath Sharma, who was martyred in battle on November 3, 1947 while repelling Pakistani infiltrators near the airport of Srinagar. The 21 Param Vir Chakra winners, after whom the islands were named, are: Major Somnath Sharma; Captain Subedar and Hony (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; To install CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flight Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Honourable Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav. This milestone will be an eternal tribute to our heroes, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the nation’s sovereignty and integrity, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The national memorial dedicated to Netaji will include a museum, a cable car, a laser and sound show, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings and a theme amusement park for children, in addition to a restaurant.

