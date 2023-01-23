IWC68: An International Whaling Commission in Crisis





In October 2022, the 68th meeting of the international whaling commission (CBI) was held in Portoro, Slovenia. IWC68 was also the first meeting in which Japan, which withdrew from CBI in 2019 participated as an observer. This first session in four years drew attention to the evolving priorities of the IWC, including several important points that deserve discussion. These are examined in a four-part series, which continues below in Part 2. First part: IWC68: Thoughts on the future of the International Whaling Commission The CBI is facing a difficult financial situation. (Cetacean Research Institute) Second of 4 parts Cascading financial problems The biggest issue for the 68th CBI in 2022 was its financial troubles. This problem had been recognized even before Japan’s withdrawal from the IWC. However, no effective measures have been taken to remedy this. If the current situation continues, the CBI will go bankrupt in 2025. It is also possible that bankruptcy will occur even earlier. To ward off this eventuality, the CBI had to agree on decisive measures at this meeting. Why did the CBI find itself on the brink of financial collapse? The causes are complex. But the main reason is that the CBI launched a series of new programs without increasing its income. And all of these programs are so-called conservation programs for the protection of whales. For example, the new whale watching guidelines and whales rescue programs for whales entangled in nets and ropes are recent achievements of the IWC. Advertising The IWC receives significant contributions from anti-whaling countries and NGOs. But the new conservation programs are also putting a heavy strain on the IWC’s budget in terms of increased administrative and personnel costs. Income needed to cover expenses If incomes do not increase, but households continue to make new purchases one after another, their finances will naturally become more difficult. In the case of the IWC, income comes from contributions from member countries, which have not increased. The CBI also receives voluntary donations from governments, NGOs and industry to support specific programs. (Cetacean Research Institute) Proposals to increase dues have been made on several occasions. However, they did not materialize due to opposition from member countries. On the other hand, to implement new programs, expenses have always exceeded revenues, a deficit budget. The shortfall was paid from the general fund, the Household Savings Fund, which is expected to run out by 2025. *** Developed countries vs developing countries The debate over the CBI’s financial crisis has highlighted another problem. It is the conflict between developed and developing countries, or the mistrust of developing countries towards developed countries, especially those who support sustainable use. This is a view that can also be linked to the critique of environmental imperialism and environmental colonialism against anti-whaling nations. (You can read the rest of the article at Whaling today for an in-depth and unique insight into Japanese whaling culture, whale conservation efforts, and sustainable whaling.) Continued in part 3: IWC68: new contested issues emerging from the South RELATED: This article is published in collaboration with the Cetacean Research Institute in Japan. Let us hear your thoughts in our comments section. Author: Joji Morishita, PhD Professor, Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology Advertising

