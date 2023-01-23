Politics
Parakram Diwas 2023: Prime Minister Modi names 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar; inaugurate the model of the Netaji memorial
Parakram Diwas 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually in the event to name the largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. He inaugurated a model of a memorial project dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to commemorate the freedom fighter’s 126th birthday. The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
“Today on Parakram Diwas, I pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to the history of India. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. We are working to realize his vision for India,” Prime Minister Modi wrote. in his tweet.
According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi would also unveil the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji which will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. Ross Islands was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by PM Modi during his visit to the island in 2018. Apart from this, Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.
“Giving due respect to the country’s real-life heroes has always been the Prime Minister’s highest priority. With this in mind, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands in the island group after 21 Param Recipients of the Vir Chakra Award,” read the PMO statement. The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra winner, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra winner, and so on.
Who are the 21 winners?
“These islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra winners, namely Major Somnath Sharma; Captain Subedar and Hony (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; company Havildar Major Piru Singh Capt GS Salaria Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa Subedar Joginder Singh Major Shaitan Singh CQMH Abdul Hamid Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore Lance Naik Albert Ekka Major Hoshiar Singh 2nd Lieutenant Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav,” the PMO added.
READ ALSO | ParakramDiwas 2023: A story of the charismatic Subash Chandra Bose whose death remains a “mystery”
Prime Minister Modi to virtually inaugurate mock-up of Netaji memorial project
The proposed memorial will be installed on Ross Island, which had been renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep in 2018. It will include a museum, a cable car, a laser and sound show, a guided heritage trail through historic buildings. and a themed children’s amusement park, in addition to a food lounge, an official said.
The model’s virtual inauguration will be followed by PM Modis’ address to the nation. The central government has taken this initiative to honor the winners of the Param Vir Chakra. Of the 21 islands, 16 are located in the North and Central Andaman district and five are in South Andaman,” the official said.
Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Port Blair on Sunday evening for a two-day visit to the archipelago, where he is due to address a public meeting on the occasion the 126th birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in addition to providing an update on development. Activities. Shah is likely to hoist the national flag on the day and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium, the very spot where the freedom fighter unfurled the tricolor on Dec. 30, 1943.
Who will attend the inauguration of the memorial?
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi along with Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha party leaders, MPs, former MPs and other dignitaries will pay floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the central hall of Parliament on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.
According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it was recognized that floral tributes could serve as an effective means of spreading greater knowledge and awareness about the life and contributions of these towering national icons among the youth of the country. As a result, the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat launched the program called “Know Your Leaders”.
Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India’s liberation movement. Subhash Chandra Bose created the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose’s death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he died in the incident. Last year, on the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birthday, the prime minister unveiled the freedom fighter’s holographic statue at the India Gate in Delhi.
READ ALSO | Prime Minister Modi attends ‘All India DG-IG Police Conference’ today; prison reforms, cybercrime on the agenda
READ ALSO | PM Modi virtually distributes around 71,000 nomination letters to newly inducted recruits
