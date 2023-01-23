Turkey and the West: who decides?

Turkey has been engaged in a process of democratization since the early 1950s. The launch of this process coincided with the country’s accession to NATO, obviously motivated by the demands of the Cold War period and the need to contain the Soviet threat. Turkey’s democratization is still a work in progress; in fact, under Recep Tayyip Erdogan and contrary to initial expectations, the country has experienced serious democratic setbacks. According to all international reports, the principle of the division of power is not respected. The judiciary is abused (as was the case when the country was controlled by secular Kemalists), the news media is controlled by the government, and freedom of speech is on the decline, signs of growing authoritarianism.

Meanwhile, in the realm of foreign policy, Turkey’s dissociation from the West is neither for appearances nor an attempt to blackmail Western governments. Rather, it is the product of a conscious decision taken by Turkish leaders, who believe that the West is in decline (Erdogan said so himself) and that Turkey must therefore find a position in a world in mutation. This position, associated with the transformation of Turkish identity and society, has allowed the dominance of a new political model which is a mixture of political Islam (neo-Ottoman) and Kemalist nationalism. As a result, and also due to international and regional circumstances (Western withdrawal, US disengagement from regional affairs and the resulting power vacuum, Arab Spring movements), Ankara developed hegemonic ambitions in its wider neighborhood, considering that she was in front of a rare opportunity to prevail.

The main difference from the past is that Ankara no longer tries to convince the West that supporting Turkey is also in the interest of the West. The idea now is that the West must, if not back down, at least accept and tolerate Turkey’s ambitious plans. Meanwhile, Ankara is trying to impose this idea on its partners through negotiation. Turkey seeks to expand its influence by engaging on various fronts, often in defiance of international law as well as Western interests. This inevitably changes the nature and balance of Turkey’s relations with the West and complicates the latter’s efforts to impose a set of rules that will be accepted and respected by the other side. Meanwhile, many in the West mistakenly underestimate the natural hostility to all things Western and the systematic disregard for Western norm phenomena that further alienate Ankara from the West. This situation is fueled by the perception that as Turkey’s power grows, there will be no shortage of alternatives; therefore, a pro-Western orientation is not the only orientation available.

All this constantly creates sources of tension with the West. Erdogan, however, sees no need to respond to it, which is neither because he is addressing his domestic audience (the public appeal of anti-Western rhetoric has played a key role here), nor a negotiating tool. Rather, it has to do with his belief that the country is becoming independent and not being forced to follow Western dictates. For their part, Western governments must adapt to the new reality and are asking no more that Ankara accept, albeit reluctantly, the West’s basic security structures (such as NATO or the EU). But Turkey will not feel bound by them as it explores ways to reshape the balance of power. The argument that Turkey’s eastward move and NATO’s antics (such as its refusal to greenlight Swedish and Finnish membership) are undermining the cohesion of the transatlantic Alliance , is gaining ground but is not yet the majority position.

Some ask: is it better for Greece and the West if Turkey remains in the Western camp or not? It is a false dilemma. This allows Turkey to constantly search for compromises and, above all, it forces Western governments to tolerate Turkey’s extreme positions and maximalist demands in an effort to keep it within Western structures, although the country really has no no viable alternative. What is essentially at stake, as evidenced by the different approaches in Washington, is which party determines the terms of the relationship.

The fear of US State Department bureaucrats of losing Turkey lowers the bar of expectations and allows Ankara to present itself as an irreplaceable Western partner; a partner who is not bound by conventional obligations and who has the freedom to exercise a multidimensional policy on the Indian model. The more pragmatic and bold reaction to American standards in Congress suggests a principled framework of behavior that is, at least, acceptable to other NATO members. The German-inspired appeasement policy towards Russia (which failed in practice even though it might have been correct in theory) based on interdependence (in energy, trade and other sectors) should be a lesson for the West.

Constantinos Filis is director of the Institute of Global Affairs, associate professor at the American College of Greece and international affairs analyst for Antenna TV.