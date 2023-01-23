Parakram Diwas 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman and Nicobar, honoring Subhas Chanda Bose | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in an event to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners on the Parakram Diwas on Monday. The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“On Monday, the day of bravery, there will be a special program in honor of the heroic children of Mother India. Will be a part of it via video conference at 11 a.m. Andaman-Nicobar will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

Prime Minister to unveil model of national memorial to Netaji

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi would also unveil the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji which will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

Keeping in mind the historical significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and to honor Netaji’s memory, the Ross Islands were renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister during his visit to the island in 2018. Neil and Havelock Islands were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

“Giving due respect to the country’s real-life heroes has always been the Prime Minister’s highest priority. With this in mind, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands in the island group after 21 Param Recipients of the Vir Chakra Award,” read the PMO statement.

The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra winner, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra winner, and so on.

This milestone will be an eternal tribute to our heroes, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

“These islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra winners, namely Major Somnath Sharma; Captain Subedar and Hony (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; company Havildar Major Piru Singh Capt GS Salaria Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa Subedar Joginder Singh Major Shaitan Singh CQMH Abdul Hamid Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore Lance Naik Albert Ekka Major Hoshiar Singh 2nd Lieutenant Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav,” the PMO added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi along with Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha party leaders, MPs, former MPs and other dignitaries will pay floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the central hall of Parliament on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

The portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled by the then President of India, N Sanjiva Reddy, in the Central Hall of Parliament on January 23, 1978.According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it was recognized that floral tributes could serve as an effective means. way to spread greater knowledge and awareness about the life and contributions of these towering national icons among the nation’s youth.

As a result, the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Secretariat of Lok Sabha, launched the program called “Know Your Leaders”. Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India’s liberation movement.

Subhash Chandra Bose created the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose’s death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in a 2017 RTI (right to know) confirmed that he died in the incident.

Last year, on Netaji’s 125th birthday, the prime minister unveiled the freedom fighter’s hologram statue at India Gate in Delhi.