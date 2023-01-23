Politics
Parakram Diwas 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman and Nicobar, honoring Subhas Chanda Bose | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in an event to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners on the Parakram Diwas on Monday. The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
“On Monday, the day of bravery, there will be a special program in honor of the heroic children of Mother India. Will be a part of it via video conference at 11 a.m. Andaman-Nicobar will be named after 21 Param Vir Chakra winners,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.
Prime Minister to unveil model of national memorial to Netaji
According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi would also unveil the model of the national memorial dedicated to Netaji which will be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.
Keeping in mind the historical significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and to honor Netaji’s memory, the Ross Islands were renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister during his visit to the island in 2018. Neil and Havelock Islands were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.
“Giving due respect to the country’s real-life heroes has always been the Prime Minister’s highest priority. With this in mind, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands in the island group after 21 Param Recipients of the Vir Chakra Award,” read the PMO statement.
The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra winner, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra winner, and so on.
This milestone will be an eternal tribute to our heroes, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.
“These islands were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra winners, namely Major Somnath Sharma; Captain Subedar and Hony (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; company Havildar Major Piru Singh Capt GS Salaria Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa Subedar Joginder Singh Major Shaitan Singh CQMH Abdul Hamid Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore Lance Naik Albert Ekka Major Hoshiar Singh 2nd Lieutenant Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav,” the PMO added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi along with Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha party leaders, MPs, former MPs and other dignitaries will pay floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the central hall of Parliament on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.
The portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled by the then President of India, N Sanjiva Reddy, in the Central Hall of Parliament on January 23, 1978.According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it was recognized that floral tributes could serve as an effective means. way to spread greater knowledge and awareness about the life and contributions of these towering national icons among the nation’s youth.
As a result, the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Secretariat of Lok Sabha, launched the program called “Know Your Leaders”. Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India’s liberation movement.
Subhash Chandra Bose created the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose’s death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in a 2017 RTI (right to know) confirmed that he died in the incident.
Last year, on Netaji’s 125th birthday, the prime minister unveiled the freedom fighter’s hologram statue at India Gate in Delhi.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/parakram-diwas-2023-pm-narendra-modi-to-name-21-unnamed-islands-in-andaman-and-nicobar-pay-tribute-to-subhas-chanda-bose-2564642.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Parakram Diwas 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman and Nicobar, honoring Subhas Chanda Bose | India News
- Collingwood Magpies star Jack Ginnivan reaches country cricket century
- Spotify cuts 6% of its workforce
- ‘I was sad for the institution’: Nancy Pelosi talks about McCarthy’s speaker vote
- World of Warcraft Goes Offline in China, Losing Millions of Gamers | China
- Women’s fencing goes 4-2 at the second Northeast Fencing Conference
- ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 2 Recap, Details You Missed
- 5 all-stars have Quaker Valley hockey on all cylinders
- Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM Modi
- Turkey and the West: who decides?
- Gauff: “You can’t do anything, so it’s frustrating”
- Fans and celebrities gather at Graceland to mourn Lisa Marie Presley : NPR